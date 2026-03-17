CSL Earns Montreal’s Top Employer Recognition for Eighth Year Running

MONTREAL, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the eighth year in a row, The CSL Group (“CSL”), a global leader in responsible marine transportation, has been recognized as one of Montreal’s Top Employers – a reflection of the company’s ongoing focus on creating a workplace where people can learn, grow, and build fulfilling careers.

The recognition follows another recent honour for the company: being named one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People for the fifth consecutive year.

At CSL, the foundation of that success is simple – its people.

“Every day, our employees bring curiosity, teamwork, and a real sense of pride to their work,” said Stéphanie Aubourg, Chief Human Resources Officer at CSL. “This recognition really belongs to them. It reflects the way our people support one another and continuously look for ways to grow and improve.”

Across its offices and vessels, CSL strives to create an environment where employees feel supported and encouraged to develop their skills. Flexible work arrangements, wellness initiatives, and opportunities for training and career development are all part of that effort.

Just as important is the culture that brings it all together.

“One of the things that stands out at CSL is how willing people are to share what they know,” Aubourg said. “If someone is curious or interested in learning something new, there is always a colleague ready to help.”

For many employees, CSL’s commitment to responsible shipping and community involvement also adds meaning to the work they do.

As the company looks to the future, CSL continues to welcome people who want to learn, collaborate, and play a role in shaping the next chapter of marine transportation.

“Shipping is evolving quickly, and there is so much opportunity ahead,” Aubourg added. “For people who want to be part of an industry that keeps the world’s cargo moving and is working toward a more safe and sustainable future, it’s an exciting time to join CSL.”

Montreal’s Top Employers is an annual competition organized by Mediacorp Canada Inc., recognizing companies in the Montreal area that stand out among their industry peers by providing exceptional workplaces.

The CSL Group is a world class provider of complex marine solutions and the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with operations throughout the Americas, Australia, Europe and Africa, CSL provides a broad range of shipping and handling services and delivers millions of tonnes of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

Media Contact:

Brigitte Hébert, Director, Communications

514-653-8854| brigitte.hebert@cslships.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89c55a93-b49f-43e0-8cd9-52ba654af528