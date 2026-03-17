EaseSourcing Launches AI-Powered Platform to Simplify Global Supplier Sourcing

HANGZHOU, China, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EaseSourcing, a new AI-powered procurement platform, today announced its official launch to help small and medium-sized businesses streamline their product sourcing from suppliers worldwide.

The platform addresses a long-standing challenge faced by buyers: the time-consuming and often frustrating process of identifying, contacting, and negotiating with multiple suppliers across language barriers and time zones.

How EaseSourcing Works

EaseSourcing deploys intelligent AI agents that act as procurement specialists on behalf of buyers. After a buyer initiates an inquiry through an intuitive chat interface, the AI agent gathers detailed requirements through natural conversation. The platform then identifies qualified suppliers globally, conducts outreach, collects quotations, and compiles comprehensive comparison reports—all without requiring the buyer to engage in repetitive communications.

"We built EaseSourcing because we saw how much time and energy buyers were wasting on repetitive supplier conversations," said Raphael Yu, CMO of EaseSourcing. "A single sourcing project could mean dozens of back-and-forth exchanges with different suppliers. Our AI agents handle all of that, so buyers can focus on making informed decisions rather than managing communications."

Key Features and Benefits

The platform offers several distinctive capabilities:

Automated Multi-Supplier Outreach : AI agents simultaneously engage multiple suppliers across regions, dramatically reducing sourcing timelines.

: AI agents simultaneously engage multiple suppliers across regions, dramatically reducing sourcing timelines. 24/7 Multilingual Communication : The system operates around the clock in native languages, eliminating time zone and language barriers.

: The system operates around the clock in native languages, eliminating time zone and language barriers. Full Transparency : Unlike traditional sourcing agents, EaseSourcing provides complete supplier information, allowing buyers to take over direct communication at any point.

: Unlike traditional sourcing agents, EaseSourcing provides complete supplier information, allowing buyers to take over direct communication at any point. Guided Inquiry Process: For buyers unfamiliar with product specifications or industry terminology, the AI agent helps articulate requirements clearly.

A Commitment to Transparency

EaseSourcing differentiates itself through its transparent approach. Buyers receive full access to supplier details and can choose to continue negotiations independently or let the AI agent handle further discussions on their behalf.

"Transparency is fundamental to our mission," Raphael Yu added. "We believe buyers deserve complete visibility into their supply chain. Our role is to empower, not gatekeep."

Availability

EaseSourcing is now available globally via web and mobile platforms. Businesses interested in simplifying their sourcing operations can visit https://www.easesourcing.com/.

About EaseSourcing

EaseSourcing is an AI-powered procurement platform dedicated to making global sourcing accessible and efficient for businesses of all sizes. Through intelligent automation, the platform connects buyers with qualified suppliers worldwide, transforming the traditional sourcing experience.

Media Contact:

Lennon Han

Sr. Global PR Manager

lennon@easesourcing.com