DAT: Truckload spot rates post seventh straight monthly gain

PORTLAND, Ore., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truckload freight volumes eased slightly in February but remained firm on a daily basis, while spot market van and refrigerated (“reefer”) rates increased for the seventh straight month, said DAT Freight & Analytics, provider of the industry’s leading load boards and freight analytics.

The DAT Truckload Volume Index (TVI), an indicator of trucking industry trends and demand for truckload services, was lower across all three freight segments:

Van TVI: 210, down 5% compared to January

Reefer TVI: 173, down 7%

Flatbed TVI: 256, down 1%





The declines in van and reefer TVI were less than the expected drop due to the shorter month, suggesting the daily average freight volume actually rose in February compared to January for those two equipment segments. The negligible drop in flatbed TVI also indicates a stable or slightly higher average daily volume.

Volumes were lower year over year, however. Compared with February 2025, the TVI was down approximately 6% across all three freight categories.

Rates: Gaining since August

National average spot and contract rates increased month over month as truckload capacity tightened:

Spot van rate: $2.41 per mile, up 9 cents from January

Spot reefer rate: $2.88 per mile, up 7 cents

Spot flatbed rate: $2.72 per mile, up 14 cents





Three winter storms—Fern, Gianna, and Ezra—disrupted freight networks across the eastern U.S. in February, tightening available truckload capacity and amplifying spot-rate gains. The storms accelerated a trend that was already underway: spot van and reefer rates had been climbing steadily since August, when the van rate averaged $2.03 per mile and the reefer rate was $2.41 per mile.

Contract van rate: $2.52 per mile, up 4 cents month over month

Contract reefer rate: $2.89 per mile, up 8 cents

Contract flatbed rate: $3.13 per mile, up 12 cents





The spread between spot and contract van rates narrowed to its smallest gap since March 2022, signaling that freight demand and available truck capacity are moving toward balance.

Fuel: Spiking costs add to uncertainty

Diesel prices added a wrinkle to February’s rate story. The national average price for on-highway diesel rose to $3.71 per gallon in February, up roughly 6% from January and about 1% above February 2025. That uptick is reflected in fuel surcharges: the average van fuel surcharge climbed to 41 cents per mile in February, up from 38 cents in January.

Unlike most loads moving under contract, spot rates are negotiated as an “all-in rate” between the freight broker and carrier. There is no separate fuel surcharge to adjust for fluctuations in diesel prices. Because spot loads are one-time transactions booked close to the pickup date, the rate should already reflect current fuel prices.

Driven by escalating conflict in the Middle East, retail diesel prices have surged since the end of February, compounding an already tightening cost environment for carriers.

“Without fuel hedging, contract pricing, or surcharges, carriers will need to negotiate higher spot rates now to compensate for higher pump prices,” said Ken Adamo, DAT Chief of Analytics. “Otherwise, more carrier exits are likely—which, paradoxically, could accelerate the supply-side market recovery.”

About the Truckload Volume Index

The DAT Truckload Volume Index measures monthly changes in loads with a pickup date during that month. A baseline of 100 equals the number of loads moved in January 2015, based on data from DAT RateView, part of the DAT iQ freight analytics platform, which tracks rates paid on approximately 3 million loads per month. Benchmark spot rates reflect invoice data for hauls of 250 miles or more, offering a consistent view of truckload demand and trucking spot rate trends across the United States and Canada.

About DAT Freight & Analytics

DAT Freight & Analytics operates the DAT One truckload freight marketplace; Convoy Platform, an automated freight-matching technology; DAT iQ analytics service; Trucker Tools load-visibility platform; and Outgo factoring and financial services for truckers. Shippers, transportation brokers, carriers, news organizations, and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights, informed by nearly 700,000 daily load posts and a database exceeding $1 trillion in freight market transactions.

Founded in 1978, DAT is a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, DAT continues to set the standard for innovation in the trucking and logistics industry. Visit dat.com for more information.

Contact:

Georgia Jablon

904 305-6454

georgia.jablon@dat.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/678e3845-88ac-432f-a5c1-06c47a291f8b