The American Journal of Managed Care® calls for manuscript submissions for the 16th annual health information technology special issue

CRANBURY, N.J., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC®), the leading multimedia peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, is accepting manuscript submissions for its 16th annual health information technology (IT) special issue, with a deadline of July 31, 2026. Guest editor Paige Nong, Ph.D., from the University of Minnesota School of Public Health in Minneapolis, Minnesota, will select the articles for this edition, which is scheduled for publication in January 2027.

As digital transformation accelerates across health care, this special issue reflects the continuing commitment of AJMC to advance rigorous, evidence-based research that informs responsible innovation. AJMC continues to serve as a trusted forum at the intersection of policy, technology and patient care by delivering actionable insights for health care leaders, policymakers, researchers and innovators.

“I am excited to serve as guest editor for AJMC’s 16th annual health IT special issue,” said Nong, assistant professor, Division of Health Policy & Management. “Health care organizations are rapidly adopting a variety of AI applications and other digital tools. This special issue from AJMC will help address urgent questions about governance, evaluation, equity, patient-centered implementation and more.”

The issue will focus on a range of topics related to health IT, including, but not limited to:

AI implementation, governance and robust evaluation in health care delivery settings.

The digital divide and evolution of advanced health IT.

Empirical evaluations of AI use for administration, management and operations.

Patient-centeredness in health IT.

“We are proud to welcome Paige Nong, Ph.D., as guest editor for our 16th annual health IT issue,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., chairman and CEO of MJH Life Sciences, parent company of AJMC. “Dr. Nong is a leading voice at the intersection of health information technology, artificial intelligence, and policy. Her perspective and expertise will help make this year’s issue an essential resource for health care leaders navigating the rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

To review the journal’s manuscript specification guidelines prior to submitting, please visit the website. To submit a manuscript prior to the July 31 deadline, please visit AJMC’s submission portal: https://mc.manuscriptcentral.com/ajmc

About The American Journal of Managed Care

The American Journal of Managed Care is a multimedia, peer-reviewed, MEDLINE-indexed journal that keeps industry leaders on the forefront of health policy by sharing digital research relevant to decision-makers. Other brands in the AJMC family include Population Health, Equity & Outcomes and Evidence-Based Oncology™. These comprehensive multimedia brands bring together views from payers, providers, policymakers and other industry leaders in managed care. AJMC is a brand of MJH Life Sciences, the largest privately held, independent, full-service health care engagement network in North America.

About MJH Life Sciences

MJH Life Sciences is the largest privately held, independent, full-service health care engagement network in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news, education, and data-informed insights to over 7 million health care decision-makers across multiple channels. With a diverse portfolio of leading brands, events and multimedia solutions, we connect health care professionals with the latest advancements and expert perspectives. Committed to driving meaningful change in health care, we strive to make an impact through innovation and excellence. For more information, visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/ .