Logic Pursuits Announces Strategic Consulting Partnership with Glean to Guide Enterprise AI Transformation

CHICAGO, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logic Pursuits, a global Data and AI consulting firm, formed a strategic partnership with Work AI leader Glean in February to help enterprises accelerate secure, scalable, and business-aligned AI adoption.

Under this partnership, Logic Pursuits will serve as a Consulting Partner, acting as strategic advisors guiding successful AI transformation initiatives powered by Glean’s AI-driven enterprise search, assistant, and agents. Together, the companies will help organizations move beyond AI experimentation toward structured, measurable, and enterprise-ready deployments.

As enterprises face fragmented knowledge systems, siloed data, and increasing pressure to operationalize AI responsibly, Glean provides a secure context layer that connects and activates enterprise knowledge across more than 100 of the most widely used SaaS applications. Logic Pursuits will guide customers through AI strategy development, architecture design, governance frameworks, implementation, and change enablement to ensure sustainable adoption and long-term business impact.

Executive Perspectives

“Glean enables enterprises to deploy a high-quality AI system that delivers meaningful results and real business value in a seamless, accelerated manner”, said Santosh Abraham, Head of Business Growth and Strategy at Logic Pursuits. “As a Consulting Partner, Logic Pursuits is privileged to work alongside Glean to help organizations define clear AI strategies, implement secure architectures, and drive enterprise-wide adoption that translates into measurable productivity gains”.

“Enterprise AI adoption is entering a more disciplined phase - organizations are no longer experimenting, they’re operationalizing,” said Zubin Irani, Vice President of Partnerships at Glean. “That requires both a secure system of context that enables AI to operate across the enterprise and the strategic expertise to align deployment with business priorities and governance frameworks. By partnering with Logic Pursuits, we’re bringing those elements together to help enterprises move from ambition to accountable, production-ready AI.”

“Our partnership brings Glean’s AI-powered search, assistant, and agent capabilities to organizations of all sizes, enabling them to harness the full breadth of enterprise data to solve real business problems and enhance productivity”, said Ronak Shah, EVP and Global Head of Service Delivery at Logic Pursuits. “As strategic advisors, we ensure Glean’s Work AI platform is implemented within a secure, governed, and scalable enterprise architecture, enabling agentic workflows that drive productivity and innovation at scale”.

The partnership strengthens Logic Pursuits’ expanding enterprise AI advisory and delivery capabilities, including Agentic AI strategy, Enterprise AI deployment and operationalization, Customer 360 enablement, and modern data platform transformation. By integrating Glean’s Work AI platform into broader enterprise data ecosystems, Logic Pursuits will help organizations deploy intelligent assistants and agentic workflows supported by robust security, governance, and compliance controls.

Enterprise AI adoption is rapidly shifting from pilots to production environments. Organizations are seeking partners that can align AI investments with business priorities, risk frameworks, and operational readiness. As a Consulting Partner to Glean, Logic Pursuits will provide the strategic oversight and execution discipline required to operationalize AI responsibly and effectively.

With delivery teams across the United States, India, and LATAM, Logic Pursuits will support enterprises across industries in deploying Glean to improve knowledge access, decision-making, cross-functional collaboration, and productivity.

About Logic Pursuits

Logic Pursuits is a global Data and AI consulting firm serving as strategic advisors to enterprises navigating digital and AI transformation. The firm specializes in Enterprise Data Strategy, Modern Data Platforms, Customer 360 and CDP Enablement, Digital Engineering, and Agentic AI solutions. Logic Pursuits partners with organizations to design and operationalize secure, scalable AI ecosystems that deliver measurable business value.

Learn more at www.logicpursuits.com.

Media contact: Ankita Sharma (asharma@logicpursuits.com)