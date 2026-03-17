BASF Agricultural Solutions accelerates canola innovation with strategic expansion of Canola Breeding Centre of Innovation

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BASF Agricultural Solutions (BASF) is investing $27 million CAD to expand and transform its Canola Breeding Centre of Innovation with construction commencing this spring. The investment will strengthen its position as a global leader in canola advancement. It also contributes to economic growth and competitiveness for Saskatchewan and serves as an innovation hub reinforcing the long-term commitment of BASF delivering leading-edge genetics for canola growers globally.

For 30 years, InVigor® hybrid canola has played a central role in advancing productivity and performance for canola growers around the world. This facility expansion marks the next chapter in that legacy, enhancing breeding capacity, integrating advanced automation, and accelerating the development of new hybrids.

“Canola is a strategic crop for our Agricultural Solutions business, playing a crucial role for Canadian farmers and supporting food production worldwide,” said Livio Tedeschi, President, BASF Agricultural Solutions. “This investment underscores our commitment to advancing our entire portfolio of canola. As the global leader in canola production and innovation, BASF is proud to invest in its future innovation capabilities.”

“For three decades, Canadian farmers have relied on InVigor hybrid canola for its consistent performance and yield advantage,” said Leta LaRush, Vice President, BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada. “This significant investment strengthens our ability to bring forward the next generation of high-performing hybrids, supporting yield gains, agronomic resilience and long-term success for Canadian farmers.”

Accelerating innovation through advanced breeding technologies

A key component of the Saskatoon facility expansion is the development of new infrastructure to support precision-controlled environment growth systems and high throughput automation pipelines. These enhancements are critical to implementing genomic selection at scale, enabling faster, more precise breeding decisions and accelerating genetic gain across all InVigor programs. By increasing breeding throughput and improving predictive capabilities, BASF can shorten innovation cycles and deliver improved hybrids to the market more efficiently.

Strengthening future hybrid varieties

The expansion also includes a new advanced research-grade glasshouse designed to support the advancement of future hybrid breeding programs. By strengthening research capabilities at the Saskatoon site, BASF is enhancing its ability to deliver differentiated solutions that address evolving disease pressures, agronomic challenges, and market demands.

“This investment enhances our ability to integrate advanced breeding technologies into our North American seeds and traits portfolio,” said Jeff Mansiere, Canola Breeding Manager, BASF Agricultural Solutions. “By expanding our Saskatoon breeding facility, we are enabling InVigor growers across North America to have access to world-class genetics for years to come while also supporting our European and Australian breeding programs. I’m excited to break ground on this project this spring.”

As BASF celebrates 30 years of InVigor canola, this investment underscores a clear vision for the success and resilience of canola growers and the canola industry. By strengthening the legacy of its research infrastructure in Saskatoon, BASF is investing in the long-term success of Canadian agriculture and homegrown innovation in addition to global impact for canola growers.

About BASF Agricultural Solutions

Everything we do, we do for the love of farming. Farming is fundamental to provide sufficient and affordable food for a rapidly growing population, while reducing environmental impacts. That’s why we are working with partners and experts to integrate sustainability criteria into all business decisions. With €990 million in 2025, we invest in a strong R&D pipeline, and our solutions are purpose-designed for different crop systems. Connecting seeds and traits, crop protection products, digital tools and sustainability approaches, to help deliver the best possible outcomes for farmers, growers and stakeholders along the value chain. In 2025, our business generated sales of €9.6 billion. For more information, please visit www.agriculture.basf.com or our social media channels.

BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, has over 625 employees who work at one of three production facilities across Canada including: Lethbridge, Saskatoon and Regina, or one of several research farms across the Canadian prairies. BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada is a leader in research and product development that benefits Canadian growers. To find out more about BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada, visit www.agsolutions.ca or follow us on X and Instagram.

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