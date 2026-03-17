New Mitratech Research Finds HR Compliance Complexity Rising as Talent Pressures and AI Adoption Accelerate

AUSTIN, Texas, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech Human Resources (HR) Solutions division, today released its State of HR Compliance 2026 report , a benchmark study examining how HR leaders are navigating rising regulatory complexity while continuing to prioritize workforce outcomes.

The survey gathered insights from 500 U.S. professionals across HR and adjacent functions, finding that HR teams are operating under increasing structural pressure as talent priorities, regulatory expansion, and AI adoption converge.

Key Findings From the State of HR Compliance 2026 Report

The report identifies several major trends shaping the future of HR compliance and workforce governance:

41% of HR leaders cite attracting and retaining talent as their top challenge

35% say improving employee engagement is a primary concern

29% highlight career development and workforce growth initiatives





At the same time, organizations report rapidly evolving compliance demands that require stronger governance, documentation, and system integration.

“Today’s HR leader must balance two critical mandates: delivering strong people outcomes while also managing an increasingly complex compliance environment,” said David Deitering, CEO, HR Solutions. “Our research shows that while attracting and retaining the right talent remains the top priority, HR professionals are increasingly concerned and distracted by compliance requirements that are constantly changing and expanding for most organizations. That combination is creating pressure for HR teams already operating with limited resources and can prevent them from delivering on their core mission.”

HR Compliance Requirements Are Expanding Rapidly

The report highlights widespread changes in the HR compliance landscape. 75% of respondents say their compliance needs have changed, and 54% report that those needs have increased over the past two years, reflecting the impact of new mandates and evolving expectations.

Despite these pressures, many organizations continue to rely on fragmented systems and manual processes, to manage compliance responsibilities, creating operational strain for HR teams.

AI Governance Is Becoming a Core HR Compliance Priority

As organizations expand automation, 51% of respondents rank AI and automated decision-making compliance as the top emerging compliance trend for the next 12–18 months.

AI adoption is introducing new compliance responsibilities for HR teams. Automated tools used in hiring, workforce management, and employee decision-making must comply with employment law, anti-discrimination standards, and evolving governance expectations. At the same time, organizations must manage the risks associated with relying on AI-generated outputs without sufficient oversight, documentation, or accountability structures. As automation increases the speed and scale of HR operations, governance frameworks must evolve alongside technology alongside technology adoption.

“AI is accelerating decision-making and expanding the scale of HR operations, which means governance expectations are evolving just as quickly,” said Deitering. “At the same time, with limited regulatory clarity around AI, HR practitioners are navigating new layers of complexity without clear guardrails in place. That’s why having trusted experts and compliance-focused technology to rely on is more important than ever.”

Explore the full findings of Mitratech’s State of HR Compliance 2026 report here: https://hrc.mitratech.com/state-of-hr-compliance-report-2026

About Mitratech

Mitratech’s Human Resources (HR) Solutions division empowers organizations to turn workforce compliance into a strategic advantage. Our workforce compliance platform supports 14,000+ corporate customers and reaches 17M+ small businesses, helping reduce risk, increase visibility, and automate critical processes across the employee lifecycle. Mitratech enables employers to manage regulatory complexity, strengthen defensibility, and focus on building high-performing teams.