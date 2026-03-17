Breeze Announces New International Service to San Jose, Costa Rica; Adds Service to Punta Cana from Tampa, Fla.

SALT LAKE CITY, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breeze Airways, the premium leisure carrier providing affordable, direct flights from underserved markets, today announced new nonstop international service to San Jose, Costa Rica. The announcement marks the airline’s fifth international destination served since it was certified as a U.S. Flag carrier by the FAA last fall, bringing its full network to more than 300 nonstop routes to 87 cities in the United States, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

The new service will begin in October from Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Florida. Additionally, the airline announced it will also begin offering nonstop service between Tampa and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, beginning in July.

“This announcement doubles the number of international destinations Breeze serves from Tampa, making it easy for our Guests to visit great places across Central America and the Caribbean,” said David Neeleman, founder and CEO of Breeze Airways. “With Breeze’s premium product offering and affordable fares, we know our Guests in Tampa will love this new and convenient international service.”

Beginning today, travelers can book flights on Breeze from Tampa to:

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (nonstop on Thursdays and Sundays starting July 2, from $129* one way); and

San Jose, Costa Rica (nonstop on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting Oct. 3, from $129* one way).

“It’s an exciting day for Tampa International Airport as we celebrate not one, but two new international nonstop routes,” said TPA CEO Michael Stephens. “With new service to San Jose, Costa Rica — our first time offering this destination from TPA in more than 25 years — and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, we’re enhancing Tampa Bay’s access to two sought-after travel spots. We’re thrilled that Breeze is adding these routes that give our travelers even more ways to experience the beauty and culture of Latin America and the Caribbean.”

Known for its flexible network that conveniently connects travelers directly to underserved cities nationwide, Breeze is making air travel more accessible to millions of travelers coast to coast. Coupled with its brand-new fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft and premium products like free family seating, fast onboard WiFi, preferred seat options, and no change or cancel fees, Breeze is making it nice to fly affordably.

Breeze was named one of Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025 for its fresh take on affordable flying that is transforming low-cost air travel into a nice experience. It was also named the Best Major Airline in North America by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), as well as the No. 3 Best Domestic Airline by Travel + Leisure in 2025, placing Breeze in the list’s top four every year since it began flying.

To learn more about Breeze or to book a flight, visit flybreeze.com, or download the Breeze Airways app.

*$129 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for TPA-PUJ and TPA-SJO. Promotion must be purchased from March 17, 2026, through March 23, 2026 (11:59 pm PT). TPA-PUJ promotion is valid only for travel from July 2, 2026, through January 12, 2027. TPA-SJO promotion is valid only for travel from October 3, 2026, through January 12, 2027. TPA-SJO is valid for Wednesday travel only. TPA-PUJ is valid for Thursday travel only. Price displayed includes taxes & government fees. Fare prices, fare classes, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change or exemption without notice. Any changes or modifications to qualifying promotional reservations will be subject to fare repricing. A difference in airfare at the current fare price may apply. Other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.

About Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways operates more than 300 year-round and seasonal routes to 87 cities in the United States, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze took flight in May 2021 bringing premium, affordable, and nonstop air service to secondary markets on its flagship fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Breeze has been named a top 4 “Best Domestic Airline” by Travel + Leisure for four consecutive years, the “Best Major Airline in North America” by the Airline Passenger Experience Association, and one of Fast Company’s “World’s Most Innovative Companies” for 2025. Breeze was the first U.S. domestic airline to be certified by Autism Double Checked and is the official airline of local Make-a-Wish chapters in Connecticut, South Carolina, and Utah. With seamless booking, friendly policies, and customized booking options, Breeze makes it easy to buy and Seriously Nice™ to fly.