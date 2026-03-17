No KYC. 100x Leverage. Double Deposit Bonus. Crypto Futures Trading Made Easy on BexBack







SINGAPORE, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a strong market rebound, Bitcoin has surged past $74,000, reaching its highest level in over a month, while Ethereum recorded gains of more than 10% in a single day. The renewed momentum has fueled growing expectations of a potential new bullish cycle in the crypto market. Against this backdrop, BexBack Exchange has launched a new promotion aimed at both new and experienced traders, offering a $50 welcome bonus alongside a 100% deposit bonus match. With up to 100x leverage, no KYC requirements, and support for over 50 digital assets, BexBack provides a flexible and capital-efficient trading environment for those looking to capitalize on rapidly evolving market conditions.

Advantages of 100x Leverage Crypto Futures

Amplified Profits: Control large positions with a small amount of capital, capturing more profits from market fluctuations.



Low Capital Requirement: Participate in high-value trades with minimal investment, lowering the entry barrier.



Increased Market Opportunities: Profit quickly from price fluctuations, especially in volatile markets.



High Capital Efficiency: Leverage enables better use of your capital, expanding your investment potential.



Profit from Both Up and Down Markets: Adapt to any market conditions, with opportunities to profit whether the market goes up or down.





What Is 100x Leverage and How Does It Work?

Simply put, 100x leverage allows you to open larger trading positions with less capital. For example:

Suppose the Bitcoin price is $100,000 that day, and you open a long contract with 1 BTC. After using 100x leverage, the transaction amount is equivalent to 100 BTC.

One day later, if the price rises to $105,000, your profit will be (105,000 - 100,000) * 100 BTC / 100,000 = 5 BTC, a yield of up to 500%.

With BexBack's deposit bonus

BexBack offers a 100% deposit bonus. If the initial investment is 2 BTC, the profit will increase to 10 BTC, and the return on investment will double to 1000%.

Note: Although leveraged trading can magnify profits, you also need to be wary of liquidation risks.

How Does the 100% Deposit Bonus Work?

The deposit bonus from BexBack cannot be directly withdrawn but can be used to open larger positions and increase potential profits. Additionally, during significant market fluctuations, the bonus can serve as extra margin, effectively reducing the risk of liquidation.

About BexBack?

BexBack is a leading cryptocurrency derivatives platform offering up to 100x leverage on futures contracts for BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, XRP, and over 50 other digital assets. Headquartered in Singapore, the platform also operates offices in Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Argentina. Like many top-tier exchanges, BexBack holds a U.S. MSB (Money Services Business) license and is trusted by more than 500,000 traders worldwide. The platform accepts users from the United States, Canada, and Europe, with zero deposit fees and 24/7 multilingual customer support, delivering a secure, efficient, and user-friendly trading experience.

Why recommend BexBack?





No KYC Required: Start trading immediately without complex identity verification.

100% Deposit Bonus: Double your funds, double your profits.

High-Leverage Trading: Offers up to 100x leverage, maximizing investors' capital efficiency.

Demo Account: Comes with 10 BTC in virtual funds, ideal for beginners to practice risk-free trading.

Comprehensive Trading Options: Feature-rich trading available via Web and mobile applications.

Convenient Operation: No slippage, no spread, and fast, precise trade execution.

Global User Support: Enjoy 24/7 customer service, no matter where you are.

Lucrative Affiliate Rewards: Earn up to 50% commission, perfect for promoters.

Take Action Now—Don’t Miss Another Opportunity!



If you missed the previous crypto bull run, this could be your chance. With BexBack's 100x leverage and 100% deposit bonus and $50 bonus for new users, Deposit more than 0.001 BTC or 100 USDT and complete a transaction (opening and closing a position) within one week after registration, Start building wealth quickly with BexBack..

Sign Up Now on BexBack — Break the 100x Leverage and KYC Barriers, Get Double Deposit Bonus and $50 Welcome Bonus Instantly

Website: www.bexback.com

Contact: business@bexback.com

Contact:

Amanda

business@bexback.com

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

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