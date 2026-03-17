Morgan & Morgan Launches WrestleMania® 42 Sweepstakes With WWE

ORLANDO, Fla., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morgan & Morgan , America’s largest injury law firm, announced the launch of a new national sweepstakes in partnership with WWE, offering one fan the opportunity to experience the excitement of WrestleMania® 42 in person.

Through the promotion, one winner will receive two tickets to each night of WrestleMania, along with $2,000 to help cover travel expenses, creating an unforgettable experience for one WWE fan and a guest. The sweepstakes builds on Morgan & Morgan’s ongoing partnership with WWE, where the firm serves as the Official Law Firm Partner of WWE and is featured across a variety of WWE platforms and events.

“WWE has one of the most passionate fan bases in sports and entertainment, and we’re thrilled to give one lucky fan the chance to experience that energy live,” said Dan Morgan, Managing Partner at Morgan & Morgan. “Our partnership with WWE is all about connecting with fans in meaningful ways, and this sweepstakes is another opportunity for us to celebrate the incredible community that surrounds WWE.”

No purchase is necessary to enter or win. The sweepstakes is open to eligible legal residents of the United States who meet the eligibility requirements outlined in the Official Rules. Entries will be accepted online during the promotional period, and one winner will be randomly selected and notified at the conclusion of the sweepstakes.

Fans can learn more about the promotion and enter the sweepstakes by visiting MorganWWE.com .

About Morgan & Morgan

As America’s largest injury law firm, with lawyers licensed in all 50 states, Morgan & Morgan has recovered more than $30 billion for over 700,000 clients. Throughout the United States, our attorneys fulfill our “For The People” commitment in over 50 practice areas, including national mass torts and class actions, labor and employment, product liability and dangerous drugs, among many others. Hundreds of law firms throughout the U.S. refer thousands of cases through our Morgan Connection platform. Our firm has taken on some of the biggest corporations across the globe, including BP, Facebook, Google, Monsanto, and Eli Lilly, and recovered billions in complex national litigation, including $1.8 billion in the Porter Ranch Gas Leak case in California. Learn more at www.forthepeople.com.