Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – A 2005 built vessel has been sold

Tuesday, March 17, 2026
Dear Shareholders and Investors,
This is to advise you that we have entered into an agreement to sell a 2005 built ship, at a price of about USD 40 million.
We expect that our fleet will increase in the years to come.
The company is in a very solid position and prospects are good.
Sincerely,
Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd. www.nat.bm
Contacts:
Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +1 888 755 8391
Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171