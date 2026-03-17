Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – A 2005 built vessel has been sold

 | Source: Nordic American Tankers Limited Nordic American Tankers Limited

 Tuesday, March 17, 2026
 

Dear Shareholders and Investors,

This is to advise you that we have entered into an agreement to sell a 2005 built ship, at a price of about USD 40 million.

We expect that our fleet will increase in the years to come. 

The company is in a very solid position and prospects are good.


Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd.                                                        www.nat.bm

Contacts:       

Bjørn Giæver, CFO                                                             
Nordic American Tankers Ltd                                             
Tel: +1 888 755 8391                                  

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171    


 


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