Correction: Decisions of the annual general meeting of shareholders of TKM Grupp AS 17th of March 2026

Explanation: The number of votes and percentages indicated in the decision numbers 1., 2. and 3. have been corrected, as the figures in the original announcement were slightly inaccurate due to a technical error.





The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of TKM Grupp AS was held on 17th of March 2026 at the Nordic Hotel Forum (address: Viru väljak 3, Tallinn). 28,617,493 votes, i.e. 70.26% of the Company`s 40,729,200 votes were represented at the meeting and 59 shareholders were represented at the meeting.

The decisions of the General Meeting were as follows:

1. Approval of the annual report of TKM Grupp AS for 2025

With 28,614,159, i.e. 99.99% votes in favour, to approve the annual report for 2025 prepared by the Management Board of TKM Grupp AS and approved by the Supervisory Board, in accordance with which the consolidated balance sheet of TKM Grupp AS as at 31 December 2025 is 697,975 thousand euros, sales revenue 919,648 thousand euros, and net profit 17,527 thousand euros.

2. Profit distribution

With 28,615,565, i.e. 99.99% votes in favour, to approve the proposal for the distribution of the profit of TKM Grupp AS for 2025 submitted by the Management Board and approved by the Supervisory Board as follows:

Retained earnings from previous years 106,701 thousand euros Net profit for 2025 17,527 thousand euros Total distributable profit as at 31 December 2025 124,228 thousand euros Pay a dividend of 0,60 euros per share 24,438 thousand euros Retained earnings after the distribution of profits 99,790 thousand euros

The list of shareholders entitled to receive the dividend will be fixed on 31st of March 2026 as at the end of the business day of Nasdaq CSD’s Estonian settlement system. The dividend will be paid to shareholders on 7th of April 2026 by transfer to the shareholder’s bank account.

3. Approval of the principles of remuneration of the Management Board members

With 28,466,670, i.e. 99.47% votes in favour, to approve the Remuneration Policy of TKM Grupp AS as adopted by the Supervisory Board.

Dividend payment ex-date of TKM Grupp AS

Proceeding from the above, TKM Grupp AS informs that the dividend payment ex-date is 30th of March 2026. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2025 .

Raul Puusepp

Chairman of the Board

Phone +372 731 5000

info@tkmgrupp.ee