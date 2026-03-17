StorageMart Provides Bridge Loan Refinancing for Managed Manhattan Mini Storage Facility in Tribeca

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StorageMart announced the successful refinancing of the Manhattan Mini Storage facility located at 78 Walker Street Self Storage Facility through the company’s Bridge Lending Program. The property, already managed by StorageMart and Manhattan Mini Storage through its third party management platform, secured a $23,300,000 bridge loan at a three-year fixed rate.

The property in Tribeca operates under the Manhattan Mini Storage brand and has been managed under the company’s expanding third party management program since February 2025. By leveraging its integrated management and lending platform, StorageMart was able to provide a streamlined refinancing solution that supports the property’s continued performance in the highly competitive New York City self storage market.





“Owners are increasingly looking for partners that can deliver both operational expertise and flexible capital solutions,” said Zach Shultz, VP of Acquisitions and Lending at StorageMart. “Because we already manage the Walker Street facility, we had deep operational insight into the asset, allowing us to efficiently structure financing that supports the ownership group’s long-term strategy. We are excited for this asset to be part of the continued growth of our bridge lending program with ArrowMark Partners.”

The bridge loan was issued through StorageMart’s Bridge-Lending Program. The program started in 2024 and is designed to provide self storage owners with short-term financing solutions that can support stabilization, recapitalization, or repositioning efforts.

About StorageMart and Manhattan Mini Storage Third Party Management: StorageMart Third Party Management is a premier self storage property management service designed for property owners and investors. Backed by StorageMart's extensive portfolio of over $10 billion in assets, 25 million square feet of storage space, and 236,000 storage units worldwide, the third party management services are the reliable partner you can count on. For more information visit: https://www.storage-mart.com/self-storage-management.

Third Party Management Contact: Herby Bowman

Herby.Bowman@storage-mart.com

Bridge Loan Contact: Zach Shultz

Zach.Shultz@storage-mart.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56cb0798-8d9c-4be2-8216-96db44693337

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