Change to Liven AS’s 2026 Financial Calendar

 | Source: Liven AS Liven AS

Liven AS will publish its unaudited interim report for the first quarter of 2026 on April 21, 2026 (previously listed in the financial calendar as April 30, 2026).


Joonas Joost
Liven AS, CFO
E-mail: joonas.joost@liven.ee


GlobeNewswire

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