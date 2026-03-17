Change to Liven AS’s 2026 Financial Calendar

Liven AS will publish its unaudited interim report for the first quarter of 2026 on April 21, 2026 (previously listed in the financial calendar as April 30, 2026).
Joonas Joost
Liven AS, CFO
E-mail: joonas.joost@liven.ee
| Source: Liven AS Liven AS
Liven AS will publish its unaudited interim report for the first quarter of 2026 on April 21, 2026 (previously listed in the financial calendar as April 30, 2026).
Joonas Joost
Liven AS, CFO
E-mail: joonas.joost@liven.ee
The Management Board of Liven AS (the Company) has prepared the audited consolidated annual report for 2025, the Supervisory Board of the Company has approved it and decided to submit it to the...Read More
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