BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: National Storage Affiliates (NYSE - NSA), Urgent.ly, Inc. (Nasdaq - ULY), UniFirst Corporation (NYSE - UNF), Marine Products Corporation (NYSE - MPX)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

National Storage Affiliates (NYSE - NSA)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, NSA will be acquired by Public Storage (NYSE – PSA) for 0.14 of a share of PSA common stock or partnership units for each NSA share or unit they own, representing a total consideration of $41.68 per share based on PSA’s closing share price on March 13, 2026 in an all-stock transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $10.5 billion. The investigation concerns whether the NSA Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/national-storage-affiliates-nyse-nsa/.

Urgent.ly, Inc. (Nasdaq - ULY)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Urgent.ly will be acquired by Agero, Inc. for $5.50 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Urgent.ly Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/urgent-ly-inc-nasdaq-uly/.

UniFirst Corporation (NYSE - UNF)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, UniFirst will be acquired by Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq - CTAS) for $155.00 in cash and 0.7720 shares of Cintas stock for each UniFirst share they own, representing a combined value of $310.00 per share based on Cintas’ closing share price of $200.77 on March 9, 2026, and an enterprise value of approximately $5.5 billion. The investigation concerns whether the UniFirst Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/unifirst-corporation-nyse-unf/.

Marine Products Corporation (NYSE - MPX)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Marine Products will be acquired by MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (“MasterCraft”) (Nasdaq - MCFT) for $2.43 per share in cash and 0.232 shares of MasterCraft common stock for each share of Marine Products they own. Based on MasterCraft’s closing share price of $23.12 on February 4, 2026, this consideration implies a value of $7.79 per Marine Products share. The deal is valued at approximately $232.2 million, net of acquired cash. The investigation concerns whether the Marine Products Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/marine-products-corporation-nyse-mpx/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.