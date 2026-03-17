Tianrong Internet Products and Services Inc. (OTC: TIPS) Announces Beta Launch of DEPINfer Website – Cloud-Based GPU Compute Sharing Platform Powered by $DEPIN Token on Solana

MOUNTAINHOME, Pa., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tianrong Internet Products and Services Inc. (OTC Markets: TIPS) (“TIPS” or the “Company”), a Pennsylvania-based innovator in blockchain and decentralized infrastructure, today announced the official Beta launch of its DEPINfer website at www.depinfer.xyz. This milestone represents the next phase in the Company’s decentralized AI inference marketplace, powered by its native Solana-based utility and liquidity token, $DEPIN, currently available on Raydium. https://dexscreener.com/solana/8BDudRYzBhTf2CkM2WcpM27sCLjVYzRaHpBP6rZ4KF1h

The DEPINfer Beta introduces a cloud-based GPU compute sharing platform designed to enable users worldwide to contribute excess GPU resources while allowing developers and enterprises to access scalable, on-demand AI inference workloads. Built on the Solana blockchain for near-zero transaction fees and high throughput, DEPINfer integrates with io.net during this initial phase to deliver production-ready compute powered by decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN).

The Beta launch is structured to support early-stage community growth and onboarding. Participants can now whitelist, refer GPU providers, stake $DEPIN, and experience real-world inference workloads through the io.net-powered infrastructure layer. This phase focuses on validating referral mechanics, onboarding GPU contributors, and demonstrating the pay-to-earn-govern utility model of $DEPIN ahead of the Company’s planned rollout of its proprietary front-end marketplace within the next four weeks.

The global AI infrastructure market is projected to reach approximately $1.36 trillion by 2026, with demand for AI compute expected to increase significantly through 2030. Decentralized GPU networks such as DEPINfer aim to address increasing constraints in centralized data center capacity by offering scalable alternatives that may deliver meaningful cost efficiencies while expanding access to compute resources for developers, startups, and enterprise users.

Current Offerings on DEPINfer (Beta Phase):

GPU Compute Sharing: Enables providers to contribute idle GPUs from personal or enterprise hardware and earn $DEPIN and additional incentives



Referral Infrastructure: Integrated referral system with whitelist access, tracking credits, and early adopter rewards



Native Inference Support: Compatible with open-source AI frameworks and production workloads



Marketplace Transactions: Facilitates payment for inference jobs using $DEPIN with near-instant settlement via Solana



Staking & Rewards (Coming Soon): Planned staking functionality with a portion of platform fees allocated to incentives, buybacks, and token burns



Governance: Token holders expected to participate in decentralized governance and platform evolution

Full details, including whitelist participation, are available at www.depinfer.xyz . Project supporters interested in testing this beta roll out of governance and sharing features, and or gaining priority for early participation in new custom and reward token launches, can also register by becoming DEPIN token holders on Raydium through the link above or by searching contract address: GCyTkEDd239AvEDMR2HbuoxHNzQAh6mSxd4Kcudjiray

Initial Beta Phase Targets (Next 30 Days):

1,000 user sign-ups and community activations



200+ active GPU providers onboarded



10,000+ GPU compute hours utilized



Next Phase Targets (Marketplace Launch – Approximately 4 Weeks):

10,000+ total users and sign-ups



Expansion of provider network and infrastructure capacity



100,000+ monthly GPU compute hours



By combining the speed and scalability of Solana, the compute infrastructure of io.net, and the utility-driven tokenomics of $DEPIN, DEPINfer is designed to establish a decentralized sharing economy for AI infrastructure. The Company invites GPU owners, developers, and Web3 participants to join the Beta platform and contribute to the development of decentralized intelligence systems.

About Tianrong Internet Products and Services Inc. (OTC: TIPS):

Tianrong Internet Products and Services Inc. is a technology-focused company engaged in blockchain incubation, decentralized infrastructure development, and AI-enabled platforms. Through its DEPINfer initiative, the Company aims to bridge traditional markets with decentralized physical infrastructure networks, enabling broader access to GPU compute resources and supporting the next generation of artificial intelligence applications.

For more information, visit www.depinfer.xyz

Media Contact:

Corporate Headquarters:

Tianrong Internet Products and Services Inc.

2374 Route 390

Mountainhome, PA 18342

Media Contact:

Marj Schaefer

Email: marjschaefer.manager@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future growth, development, market adoption, platform functionality, token utility, and business strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, market conditions, regulatory developments, technological challenges, adoption rates of decentralized infrastructure, and the Company’s ability to execute its business plan. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offering of securities will be made only pursuant to appropriate offering documents and in compliance with applicable securities laws. References to digital assets, including $DEPIN, are not intended to represent an investment recommendation or financial advice. Participants should conduct their own due diligence before engaging with any blockchain-based platform or digital asset.