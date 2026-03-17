PRESS RELEASE: Money20/20 Announces Strategic Partnership with The Digital Chamber

Washington, DC, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Money20/20, the world’s leading fintech show and the place where money does business, today announced a strategic partnership with The Digital Chamber (TDC), the largest digital asset and blockchain trade association in the United States. The partnership was announced at The Digital Chamber’s annual DC Blockchain Summit in Washington DC kicking off the two-day event’s convergence of policymakers, regulators, and industry leaders discussing the future of blockchain and digital asset policy.





The collaboration brings together Money20/20’s global fintech community and The Digital Chamber’s leadership in digital asset policy at a time when tokenization, stablecoins, and blockchain-based financial systems are becoming an increasingly important part of global finance.





The partnership will span key moments across the year, beginning with the DC Blockchain Summit 2026 and including Money20/20 USA 2026, with the shared goal of strengthening the connection between policy discussions. The partnership will include exclusive roundtables and podcasts in addition to thought leadership work in Washington.

It will also support The Intersection: Where TradFi & DeFi Converge, a Money20/20 global initiative exploring how traditional financial institutions and decentralized financial technologies are increasingly shaping a shared financial ecosystem.



Scarlett Sieber, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer of Money20/20, said:

“Money20/20 is where the most trusted institutions in finance meet the innovators building what comes next. Business gets done here at an unprecedented pace because of the seniority and diversity of our audience, bringing together global banks, fintech leaders, payment networks, and digital asset pioneers under one roof. That is why we are genuinely excited to partner with The Digital Chamber. Cody Carbone and his team are among the most credible and influential voices in digital asset policy, and together we can deepen the connection between traditional institutions and the builders driving the real‑world convergence of TradFi and DeFi.”



Cody Carbone, CEO of The Digital Chamber, said:

“The Digital Chamber’s mission has always been to connect policymakers with the innovators building the future of financial technology. Partnering with Money20/20 strengthens that mission by bringing policymakers, fintech leaders, and digital asset builders into the same room. Together, we will elevate global understandng of digital assets and blockchain technology and accelerate their responsible growth around the world.”



About Money20/20



Launched by industry insiders in 2012, Money20/20 has rapidly become the heartbeat of the global fintech ecosystem. Over the last decade, the most innovative, fast‑moving ideas and companies have driven their growth on our platform. Mastercard, Airwallex, J.P. Morgan, SHIELD, GCash, Stripe, Google, Visa, Adyen, and more make transformational deals and raise their global profile with us. Money20/20 attracts leaders from the world’s greatest banks, payments companies, VC firms, regulators, and media platforms — convening to cut industry‑shaping deals, build world‑changing partnerships, and unlock future‑defining opportunities in Las Vegas (October 18–21, 2026), Amsterdam (June 2–4, 2026), Riyadh (September 14–16, 2026), and Bangkok (April 21–23, 2026). Money20/20 is where the world’s fintech leaders convene to grow their brands. Money20/20 is part of Informa PLC. Follow Money20/20 on X and LinkedIn for show developments and updates.





About The Digital Chamber



The Digital Chamber is a non-profit organization committed to promoting global blockchain adoption. We envision a fair and inclusive digital and financial ecosystem where everyone has the opportunity to participate. Access to digital assets is not merely a technological advancement but a fundamental human right, crucial for economic and social empowerment. Through targeted education, advocacy, and strategic collaborations with government and industry stakeholders, we drive innovation and shape policies that create a favorable environment for the blockchain technology ecosystem.





Major partners and affiliates of The Digital Chamber include: CryptoUK and Digital Power Network.

Media Contacts

Tina Loncaric

Global Head of PR

tina@money2020.com

M: +1 469 288 5556



Megan Thorpe

Communications Director, The Digital Chamber

Megan@digitalchamber.org

M: +1 202 215 1362

Contact Info



Press Team

press@digitalchamber.org

+1 202-215-1362