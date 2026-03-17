Edge Data Center Market Surges to $109.20 billion by 2030 | CAGR 16.5%

Delray Beach, FL, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Edge Data Center Market is experiencing robust growth, projected to rise from USD 50.86 billion in 2025 to USD 109.20 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 16.5%

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Edge Data Center Market Share & Growth:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

2020–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 50.86 billion

USD 50.86 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 109.20 billion

USD 109.20 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 16.5%

Edge Data Center Market Analysis & Forecast:

Key priorities include strengthening security, maintaining regulatory compliance, and supporting localized data processing to support industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, retail.

Data center IT infrastructure is anticipated to dominate the edge data center market, holding the largest market share.

Rising demand for virtualization, software-defined solutions, and GPU-optimized systems is further driving the adoption of advanced IT infrastructure in edge environments.

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This surge is driven by the rapid adoption of IoT devices, real-time data processing requirements, and the growing demand for low-latency applications across multiple sectors. As organizations seek to minimize data transfer to centralized clouds, edge infrastructure is becoming critical to ensure responsiveness and efficiency.

Key focus areas include enhancing security, ensuring regulatory compliance, and enabling localized processing to support industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and telecommunications. The market trend is shifting from traditional centralized architectures to distributed computing models, enabling improved scalability, operational resilience, and intelligent data management closer to data sources. This transformation positions edge data centers as a cornerstone for next-generation digital ecosystems, supporting real-time analytics, AI workloads, and mission-critical applications at the network edge.

The edge data center market is gaining significant momentum as enterprises prioritize low-latency processing, scalability, and operational resilience to support modern digital applications. Driven by the increasing adoption of IoT, AI, and real-time analytics, edge infrastructures are transforming from centralized architectures to distributed computing models, enabling intelligent data management closer to the source.

This evolution demands high-performance, energy-efficient, and modular hardware capable of addressing diverse workloads while ensuring compliance and security across industries such as telecommunications, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing. In alignment with these market dynamics, Dell Technologies has expanded its PowerEdge server portfolio to deliver enhanced performance, sustainability, and adaptability for edge, cloud, and data center environments.

The PowerEdge R670 and R770 CSP Edition servers, powered by Intel Xeon 6 Efficient-core processors, offer up to 2.3x improved performance per rack and feature DC-MHS architecture for modular integration. For small businesses and edge-specific deployments, Dell introduced the T160 and R260 servers, delivering double the performance in compact form factors with superior energy efficiency. These innovations support workloads like virtualization, real-time processing, and AI-driven applications, ensuring scalability and sustainability at the edge. Availability commenced in May 2024 for edge models, with CSP Edition servers globally accessible by July 2024.

Data center IT infrastructure is anticipated to dominate the edge data center market, holding the largest market share due to its critical role in enabling distributed computing environments. As organizations transition from centralized architectures to edge-based models, robust IT infrastructure becomes essential for managing high-performance workloads, real-time data analytics, and AI inferencing closer to the data source. Components such as servers, storage systems, and networking hardware form the backbone of edge deployments, ensuring low-latency processing, scalability, and seamless integration with cloud platforms.

The growing demand for virtualization, software-defined solutions, and GPU-optimized systems further accelerates the adoption of advanced IT infrastructure in edge environments. Additionally, the increasing deployment of IoT devices and applications in sectors like telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail reinforces the need for reliable and efficient computing resources at the edge. With innovations in modular designs, energy efficiency, and AI-ready architectures, IT infrastructure is set to remain the cornerstone of edge data center growth, delivering performance and operational agility to meet evolving digital business requirements.

Metro edge data centers are projected to register the highest growth rate in the edge data center market, driven by the rising demand for low-latency and high-bandwidth solutions in densely populated urban regions. These facilities are strategically positioned within metropolitan areas to support real-time data processing for critical applications such as autonomous vehicles, smart city initiatives, streaming services, and advanced IoT deployments.

As enterprises and service providers seek to reduce network congestion and optimize user experience, metro edge data centers offer a vital solution by bringing compute and storage capabilities closer to end users. Their ability to integrate seamlessly with cloud platforms and core data centers further enhances operational efficiency and scalability. Moreover, the proliferation of 5G networks and the exponential growth of data traffic in urban hubs are accelerating the need for distributed edge infrastructure. With continued advancements in energy-efficient designs and AI-enabled management, metro edge data centers are positioned as a key enabler of next-generation digital services, ensuring faster response times, improved reliability, and optimized resource utilization for businesses and consumers alike.

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The edge data center market is positioned for significant growth as enterprises adopt advanced technologies to meet next-generation computing demands. A major trend influencing this evolution is the integration of liquid cooling solutions within AI-driven data center infrastructures, addressing thermal challenges associated with high-density computing. With the increasing deployment of GPU-intensive workloads and AI inferencing at the edge, traditional cooling methods have become inadequate for maintaining performance and reliability. Liquid cooling enhances thermal efficiency and energy optimization, supporting sustainable operations for high-performance edge environments.

Concurrently, the emergence of sophisticated edge software platforms is redefining operational strategies by enabling virtualization, orchestration, and advanced analytics. These platforms facilitate intelligent workload management, real-time data insights, and seamless interaction between distributed edge nodes and centralized cloud systems.

The incorporation of AI further strengthens predictive analytics and automation, improving operational agility and decision-making. Collectively, these innovations present substantial opportunities for stakeholders to develop scalable, secure, and high-performance edge ecosystems. By capitalizing on these advancements, enterprises can achieve low-latency processing, enhanced resilience, and optimal resource utilization, positioning edge data centers as a fundamental component of the future digital infrastructure.

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The United States continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in the edge data center market, driven by growing demand for AI workloads, cloud services, and low-latency infrastructure. A key example is US Signal’s strategic expansion across Michigan and Iowa, where the company is investing USD 200 million to enhance its Detroit Metro (MI03) and Des Moines (IA01) data centers. These expansions will add 3MW of commercial power in Detroit and 6MW in Des Moines, designed to accommodate hyperscalers, cloud providers, and enterprises with high-density power and cooling requirements for AI and edge applications. Complementing these upgrades, US Signal is deploying 1,000 miles of new fiber and a network of micro-edge data centers to support fiber regeneration, colocation, and edge-to-core connectivity, enhancing low-latency performance across regional markets.

Backed by Igneo Infrastructure Partners, the investment underscores US Signal’s commitment to building resilient digital infrastructure capable of supporting next-generation workloads. Founded in 2001, the company operates a 9,500-mile fiber network and approximately 16 data centers across multiple states, strengthened by recent acquisitions, including a Detroit DXC facility and six sites from OneNeck. These initiatives position US Signal as a strategic regional provider of AI-ready edge and cloud infrastructure, enabling enterprises to leverage distributed computing and high-performance connectivity across North America.

Companies in Edge Data Center Market:

Companies in Edge Data Center Market include HPE (US), Dell Technologies (US), Cisco (US), Supermicro (US), IBM (US), Nvidia (US), Huawei (China), and Broadcom (US).