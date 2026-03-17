Three XPO Leaders Named 2026 “Pros to Know” by Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine

GREENWICH, Conn., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, announced today that three of its leaders have been named 2026 “Pros to Know” by Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine (SDCE). This is the sixth consecutive year that XPO employees have been recognized by SDCE for their outstanding work in the freight transportation industry.

This year’s recipients from XPO are:

Ryan Smulan (Top Transportation Innovators), vice president, technology, who leads the technology strategy and execution for XPO’s linehaul, dock, and pickup and delivery operations, including the deployment of AI solutions that optimize these critical functions and drive an enhanced customer experience.

(Top Transportation Innovators), vice president, technology, who leads the technology strategy and execution for XPO’s linehaul, dock, and pickup and delivery operations, including the deployment of AI solutions that optimize these critical functions and drive an enhanced customer experience. Eric Chriscinske (Leaders in Excellence), senior director, linehaul, who leads a team of linehaul analysts and fleet managers responsible for executing XPO’s linehaul strategy, supporting the growth of its over-the-road operation and managing cross-border traffic to and from Canada.

(Leaders in Excellence), senior director, linehaul, who leads a team of linehaul analysts and fleet managers responsible for executing XPO’s linehaul strategy, supporting the growth of its over-the-road operation and managing cross-border traffic to and from Canada. Amanda Monzo (Rising Star), lead analyst, sales operations, who equips our sales team with actionable insights to tailor solutions to our customers’ needs while driving profitable revenue growth.

“We’re proud to see Eric, Ryan and Amanda recognized for the impact they make every day,” said Mario Harik, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO. “Their leadership strengthens our operations, advances innovation and helps us consistently deliver for our customers.”

About XPO

XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leader in asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation in North America. The company’s customer-focused organization efficiently moves 16 billion pounds of freight per year, enabled by its proprietary technology. XPO serves 55,000 customers with 592 locations and 37,000 employees in North America and Europe, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contact

Cole Horton

+1 203-609-6004

cole.horton@xpo.com

