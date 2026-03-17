INVESTOR ALERT: Holzer & Holzer, LLC Files Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Investors – Shareholders With Significant Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC has filed a shareholder class action lawsuit against Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (“Grocery Outlet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GO). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding Grocery Outlet ’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) Grocery Outlet had “expanded too quickly” into new stores; (2) the Company’s purportedly strong financial and operational growth was being artificially supported by excessive rapid store expansion; (3) as a result, Grocery Outlet was unable to achieve the sustainable growth required to meet its previously set guidance; and (4) the Company’s Restructuring Plan would require further Optimization to achieve its operational goals, including significant store closures and asset write-downs.

If you purchased Grocery Outlet shares between August 5, 2025 and March 4, 2026, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/grocery-outlet/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is May 15, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com