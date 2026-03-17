Prefabricated Construction Market Outlook: USD 413 Billion Opportunity by 2031 Led by Volumetric Modular Buildings with 47.4% Share in 2025, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence’s latest report, the prefabricated construction market size is expected to grow from USD 292.31 billion in 2026 to USD 413.11 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.16% during 2025–2031. The shift toward factory-built construction is driven by labor shortages, on-site productivity challenges, and the need for faster project completion. Offsite construction methods are significantly reducing delivery timelines and improving efficiency. Material adoption trends show strong momentum toward sustainable alternatives such as cross-laminated timber, while concrete-based systems continue to maintain a dominant share. Residential construction remains the primary demand driver, although commercial segments, particularly data centers and logistics, are expanding rapidly.

Volumetric modular construction is also gaining wider acceptance over traditional panelized approaches, reflecting a broader industry shift toward scalable and efficient building solutions.

Prefabricated Construction Market Growth Drivers

Rising Workforce Constraints Accelerate Shift Toward Offsite Construction Models

Growing labor shortages and declining on-site productivity are pushing the construction industry toward factory-based building methods. With fewer skilled workers available and an aging workforce, companies are increasingly relying on controlled manufacturing environments where automation and advanced machinery can maintain efficiency. Leading firms are investing heavily in offsite production facilities to ensure consistent output and reduce dependence on site labor. This shift highlights a long-term structural change in the industry, reinforcing sustained demand for prefabricated construction solutions.

Tightening Sustainability Regulations Drive Adoption of Advanced Modular Building Systems

Increasingly stringent energy efficiency and carbon regulations are pushing the construction industry toward high-performance modular solutions. Prefabricated components produced in controlled environments offer superior insulation and consistency compared to traditional on-site methods, making it easier to meet evolving building standards. Developers are also shifting toward sustainable materials like engineered timber to reduce environmental impact. As governments and large buyers prioritize lifecycle emissions and energy performance in project approvals, prefabricated construction is gaining a strong advantage as a compliant and future-ready building approach.

Prefabricated Construction Market Share by Region

North America Strengthens Position Through Policy Support and Housing Innovation

North America continues to hold a significant share in the prefabricated construction market, driven by diverse applications across residential and commercial segments. The United States is seeing increased adoption of manufactured and modular housing, supported by regulatory changes that improve design flexibility and financing accessibility. In Canada, government-backed housing initiatives are accelerating the use of modular construction to address affordability and occupancy challenges. Meanwhile, ongoing labor shortages across the region are prompting local authorities to support prefabricated solutions, including modular infill and accessory dwelling units, reinforcing long-term market growth.

Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Hub for Prefabricated Construction

Asia-Pacific is witnessing the most rapid growth in prefabricated construction, supported by strong policy backing and industrial adoption. Governments across the region are promoting modular construction through incentives, faster approvals, and standardization initiatives. In markets like India, major players are expanding into prefabrication to address rising costs and workforce challenges. Meanwhile, countries such as Japan and South Korea are advancing automation in manufacturing, improving efficiency and reducing costs. Southeast Asia is also encouraging adoption through regulatory frameworks and certification programs, although implementation varies across regions, shaping diverse growth dynamics.

Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, “Prefabricated construction continues to gain traction as developers seek faster, more predictable project delivery amid urbanization and cost pressures. Mordor Intelligence’s structured triangulation of industry data and consistent validation approach provides decision-makers with a more reliable, comparable view than fragmented or assumption-led analyses.”

Major Segments Highlighted in the Prefabricated Construction Market Report

By Material

Concrete

Glass

Metal

Timber

Other Materials

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Others

By Product Type

Modular Buildings

Panelized & Componentized Systems

Other Prefabricated Types

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Overview – Prefabricated Construction Market

Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 292.31 Billion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 413.11 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 7.16% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Asia-Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Material, By Application, By Product Type and By Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.

Prefabricated Construction Companies: (Covers global and market-level insights, key segments, available financial data, strategic developments, product and service offerings, and recent updates)

Clayton Homes

Sekisui House

China Saite Group Co. Ltd.

PEAB AB

Barratt Developments PLC

Daiwa House Industry

Skyline Champion Corp.

Morton Buildings Inc.

Skanska AB

Persimmon PLC

ILKE Homes

Red Sea Housing Services

Laing O’Rourke

Lendlease Group

ATCO Ltd.

Kleusberg GmbH

Lindbäcks Bygg

Forta PRO

Modulex Modular Buildings

Element5

Get in-depth industry insights on the prefabricated construction market research report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/prefabricated-buildings-industry-study?utm_source=globenewswire

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