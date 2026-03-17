Enterhealth Launches Multi-Phase Campus Enhancement Program Focused on Wellness and Healing Environments

Van Alstyne, TX, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterhealth, a nationally recognized provider of addiction and mental health treatment, today announced the launch of a multi-phase campus enhancement program designed to strengthen the role of environment, wellness, and integrated care in the recovery process.

The long-term initiative reflects Enterhealth’s ongoing commitment to creating treatment settings that support physical, emotional, and psychological healing. Situated on a 43-acre private residential campus in North Texas, Enterhealth was founded in 2008 to deliver a science-based approach to addiction treatment. Planned improvements will be introduced in phases over the coming years and will focus on modernizing facilities, expanding wellness-focused spaces, and enhancing the campus’s natural therapeutic environment.

“Clinical care is essential, but the environment in which recovery takes place is deeply connected to patient experience and outcomes,” said Dave M. Kniffen Jr., President & CEO of Enterhealth. “This multi-phase initiative reflects a deliberate investment in facilities that support whole-person healing, reinforce wellness, and align our campus with the standards of care patients and families expect today.”

Initial enhancements will focus on campus-wide updates that improve functionality, comfort, and connection to outdoor spaces, strengthening the day-to-day experience for patients and clinical teams. Subsequent phases will build on this foundation with expanded wellness facilities and additional therapeutic environments, introduced as plans are finalized.

Evolving Campus Design to Support Whole-Person Care

Across all phases, the program emphasizes environments that align with Enterhealth’s integrated approach to addiction and mental health treatment, combining evidence-based clinical care with wellness, movement, reflection, and restorative space. Emotional wellness has long been central to Enterhealth’s therapeutic model, and these enhancements are designed to further strengthen the environments in which that healing takes place.

This approach allows Enterhealth to remain flexible, responsive to patient needs, and aligned with evolving best practices in behavioral healthcare design.

“Our goal isn’t expansion for its own sake,” Kniffen added. “It’s to ensure that every part of our campus actively supports recovery, resilience, and long-term wellbeing.”

Enterhealth will share additional updates as future phases are introduced.

ABOUT ENTERHEALTH

Enterhealth is dedicated to providing comprehensive, personalized care for addiction and mental health disorders—care that goes beyond symptom management to achieve real, lasting recovery. Based in Dallas, Texas, Enterhealth is a leading provider of evidence-based treatment, redefining recovery through a science-driven, research-backed approach. Enterhealth delivers a complete continuum of care through residential and outpatient programs tailored to each patient’s needs and goals. Its 43-acre residential center in North Texas offers a private, restorative environment for healing, while the Outpatient Center of Excellence in Dallas combines precision diagnostics, personalized care, and whole-person treatment to help individuals and families rebuild their lives. Recognizing addiction as a chronic but treatable brain disease, Enterhealth’s team of board-certified specialists develops customized treatment plans grounded in the latest neuroscience and clinical research. Rather than offering one-size-fits-all solutions, Enterhealth creates individualized pathways to transformative change and long-term recovery.

For more information visit enterhealth.com.

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