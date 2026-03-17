Houston Natural Mattress Launches Mattress Materials Awareness Initiative for Houston Consumers

HOUSTON, Texas, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston Natural Mattress, announced today the launch of its Mattress Materials Awareness Initiative for Houston consumers, an educational effort aimed at helping shoppers better understand the materials commonly used inside modern mattresses, including fiberglass fire barriers, chemical fire retardants, and certain polyurethane foams. The initiative is intended to provide consumers with clearer information about mattress construction and the potential presence of synthetic materials often used to meet federal flammability standards.

Houston Natural Mattress

Many shoppers are surprised to learn how modern mattresses are commonly built. One of the most widespread constructions relies on polyurethane foam, a petroleum-derived material used in many mattress comfort layers. Many conventional mattresses built primarily from polyurethane foam use fiberglass fire-barrier layers or chemical fire retardants that off-gas to meet federal flammability standards.

Federal regulations require mattresses sold in the United States to pass open-flame safety tests. Manufacturers meet these safety standards in several ways, including fiberglass barrier fabrics, chemical fire retardants, or natural materials such as wool.

When fiberglass is used inside a mattress fire barrier, the material is typically sealed within the mattress cover. However, if the cover becomes damaged or removed, microscopic fiberglass fibers can spread throughout a home. These fibers can be extremely difficult to clean and may irritate the skin, eyes, and respiratory system if they circulate through indoor air.

Chemical fire-retardants off-gas potentially toxic chemicals, including but not limited to VOCs (volatile organic compounds), many of which are known human carcinogens, developmental neurotoxins, endocrine disruptors & hormonal disruptors. Manufacturers do not have to disclose the fire retardants they use in their products.

The topic has received growing attention in recent years as consumers have begun sharing experiences online and asking more questions about mattress materials.

Americans spend roughly one-third of their lives in bed, and many consumers are beginning to think more carefully about the materials that surround them during sleep. With spring cleaning season and allergy concerns top of mind for many households, some homeowners are now evaluating the materials present in their bedrooms and sleep environments.

Houston’s climate can make those questions even more relevant. Warm temperatures and humidity can increase the release of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from certain synthetic materials used in mattresses, including adhesives, chemical fire retardants, and certain polyurethane foams. In consistently warm environments, these materials may release compounds more quickly than they would in cooler, drier climates.

According to Amanda Demuth, MSN, RN, wellness advisor at Houston Natural Mattress, the sleep environment can play a larger role in health than many people realize.

“The materials in mattresses and bedding are in close contact with the sleeper for eight hours every night on average,” Demuth said. “Many of our customers begin researching mattress materials after experiencing symptoms like morning congestion, headaches, sore throats, or skin irritation. Others have just simply done their homework and become aware of the possible dangers of off-gassing chemicals.”

Houston Natural Mattress specializes in non-toxic, certified organic and natural mattresses and sleep products and does not carry mattresses or anything else containing fiberglass or chemical fire retardants.

“Our focus has always been helping customers create healthier sleep environments. First we say, Do No Harm,” said Shane Coker, owner of Houston Natural Mattress. “We specialize in natural and organic mattresses made with materials such as natural and certified organic latex, wool, and cotton, and we do not carry products that contain fiberglass or chemical fire retardants.”

Consumers are encouraged to ask retailers direct questions about mattress construction, fire-barrier materials, and whether products contain fiberglass or chemical fire retardants before purchasing.

Interviews and showroom tours are available upon request.

About Houston Natural Mattress

Founded in 1999, Houston Natural Mattress is a locally owned retailer specializing in organic, natural, and luxury mattresses. Known for its knowledgeable staff, no-pressure environment, and curated selection of the world’s leading clean-sleep brands, the store provides Houstonians with healthier, sustainable, and high-quality sleep options.

Press Inquiries

Steve Chandler

steve [at] houstonnaturalmattress.com

(832) 582-6324

https://www.houstonnaturalmattress.com/

Houston Natural Mattress

6111 Kirby Dr,

Houston, TX 77005

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=Nx6ePtnIl7M