Pipefy Accelerates 2026 U.S. Presence: Rodrigo Paiva Joins as VP of Sales

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy , a global leader in AI-driven business process orchestration, today announced that technology sales leader Rodrigo Paiva was named VP of U.S. Sales. With more than 25 years of global sales leadership experience in the U.S., Latin America and international B2B sales management, Paiva has held senior roles with Oracle, Microsoft, Gartner, H2O.ai and Qubo.

Prior to Pipefy, he served in sales leadership roles with big tech companies like Microsoft and Oracle, as well AI-driven companies like LTIMindtree and H2O.ai and research and advisory firm Gartner.

The appointment of U.S.-based executive Rodrigo Paiva reflects Pipefy’s 2026 strategy, focused on strengthening its presence in the U.S. With its expansion strategy in the U.S., the company is positioning itself at the center of the AI enterprise revolution, ensuring that Pipefy’s AI-driven orchestration platform becomes a leader for U.S. enterprises seeking operational efficiency.

“Rodrigo joins us at a definitive turning point,” said Alessio Alionço, Founder and CEO of Pipefy. “As AI-driven business orchestration becomes the backbone of modern enterprises, our focus for 2026 is clear: to set the standard in the U.S. market. To accomplish our goals, we need leaders with deep experience in global AI companies and Paiva’s track record is exactly what we seek to execute at speed and capture the massive opportunity ahead of us. Together, we’re ensuring that Pipefy isn't just a participant in the U.S. tech ecosystem, but a leader defining its future.”

Rodrigo Paiva holds a Bachelor in Business Administration degree from the Universidade de Brasília and an MBA of Leadership and Management from Webster University.

“I am thrilled to join Pipefy at a very significant moment in its business strategy,” said Paiva. “U.S. enterprises have high ambitions for true AI orchestration that delivers immediate ROI, and Pipefy is uniquely positioned to fill that gap. I look forward to scaling our presence here and proving that Pipefy is the ideal strategic choice for U.S. leaders.”

Pipefy’s momentum is further validated by its inclusion in the 2026 Gartner® Emerging Tech: AI Vendor Race (ID G00845057) report for Agentic Orchestration Platforms. The research underscores a critical market reality for enterprises: automation without governance is a recipe for failure. By providing the essential control plane to orchestrate AI-human workflows at scale, Pipefy is closing the gap that causes AI initiatives to stall.

About Pipefy

Pipefy is a business orchestration platform that connects critical systems and automates end-to-end processes with AI and low-code, combining enterprise capability with implementation simplicity and delivering measurable ROI in days—not months. With Pipefy, teams can securely create workflows and AI Agents for departmental automations and more complex orchestrations. Founded in 2015, it operates globally in more than 150 countries, contributing to the innovation of more than 4,000 customers.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for Pipefy

lisa@lchcommunications.com

516-643-1642