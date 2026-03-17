Mutuum Finance Crosses 850M MUTM Sold While Advancing Development

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance has reported that more than 850 million MUTM tokens have been sold as its presale continues alongside ongoing protocol development. The project is progressing through its funding phases while continuing to build out its lending and borrowing platform.



Presale Progress and Token Allocation

The total supply of MUTM is capped at 4 billion tokens, with 1.82 billion allocated to the presale. With over 850 million tokens already sold and more than $20.8 million raised, nearly half of the presale allocation has been filled. This reflects steady participation as the project moves through its phases.

The presale started at $0.01 and has now reached $0.04 in its current phase. Once the remaining presale allocation is sold out, tokens will no longer be available at these lower phased prices. The planned launch price is set at $0.06, which will apply once the token moves beyond the presale stage.

What Mutuum Finance Is Building

Mutuum Finance is an Ethereum-based protocol focused on lending and borrowing digital assets. The platform is designed to allow users to deposit assets into liquidity pools, borrow against collateral, and access liquidity without selling their holdings.

A key component of the system is the use of mtTokens. When users supply assets to the protocol, mtTokens are minted to represent their deposit positions. These tokens accumulate yield over time as borrowers pay interest and can also be used within the protocol.

mtTokens can also be staked, giving users access to additional rewards through Mutuum Finance’s buy-and-distribute mechanism. Under this model, a portion of the protocol’s generated fees is used to buy MUTM tokens from the market. Those purchased tokens are then distributed to users who are staking mtTokens.

This creates a direct link between protocol activity and token demand. As lending and borrowing usage increases, more fees can be generated, which in turn can lead to more MUTM being bought and distributed to stakers.

V1 Protocol and Available Features

The V1 protocol is already running on the Sepolia testnet, where users can test the core functionality of the platform.

Current features available on testnet include:

Assets: USDT, ETH, LINK, and WBTC



USDT, ETH, LINK, and WBTC mtTokens: minted on supply, representing deposit positions and accumulating yield



minted on supply, representing deposit positions and accumulating yield Debt tokens: minted on borrow to track principal and interest accrual



minted on borrow to track principal and interest accrual Automated Liquidator Bot: monitors positions and triggers liquidations when required



monitors positions and triggers liquidations when required Stability Factor: used to measure the safety of borrowing positions



used to measure the safety of borrowing positions Safe-mode borrow presets: allow users to open borrowing positions based on predefined risk levels

These features provide a working environment for users to interact with the protocol before mainnet deployment.

Alongside these features, Mutuum Finance has reported that testnet liquidity has surpassed $270 million in TVL. While this activity is on testnet, it reflects a high level of user interaction with the protocol during its development phase.

The project is also running community incentives to support participation, including a $100,000 giveaway with 10 winners, as well as leaderboard-based rewards designed to maintain engagement during the presale period.

From a security perspective, the MUTM token has undergone a CertiK audit, with a reported 90/100 token scan score. In addition, the lending and borrowing smart contracts have been audited by Halborn Security, covering the core components of the protocol.

Mutuum Finance continues to move through its presale while developing its protocol in parallel. With more than 850 million tokens sold and the current price at $0.04, the remaining presale phases still offer access below the planned $0.06 launch price before public trading begins.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com