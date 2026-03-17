UFP Technologies to Present and Host 1X1 Investor Meetings at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Healthcare Forum

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPT), a contract development and manufacturing organization that specializes in single-use and single-patient medical devices, today announced that President Mitchell Rock and Chief Financial Officer Ron Lataille will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the upcoming KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Healthcare Forum on March 18, 2026, beginning at approximately 10:30 AM ET.

About UFP Technologies, Inc.

UFP Technologies is a contract development and manufacturing organization that specializes in single-use and single-patient medical devices. UFP is a vital link in the medical device supply chain and a valued outsourcing partner to many of the world's top medical device manufacturers. The Company’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices and packaging for minimally invasive surgery, infection prevention, wound care, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implants.

Contacts:

Ron Lataille, CFO, UFP Technologies, Inc., tel. 978-234-0926

rlataille@ufpt.com

Jeff Elliott, Three Part Advisors, LLC, tel. 214-966-9014

jelliott@threepa.com