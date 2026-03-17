SoftServe Wins NVIDIA 2026 NPN Advanced Technology Partner of the Year for Energy/Utilities

AUSTIN, Texas, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoftServe , a digital engineering and technology consulting company, today announced it has been selected as a 2026 NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) Award winner, specifically named the NPN Energy/Utilities Partner of the Year. SoftServe was recognized for helping the utilities and oil & gas (O&G) industries amid growing energy demands and weather-related disruptions, leveraging NVIDIA technologies.

The NVIDIA Partner Network awards honor the diverse contributions of NPN members advancing innovation with the full-stack NVIDIA AI platform to foster agentic and physical AI across industries. SoftServe earned this industry-specific partner award for its work accelerating innovation and advancing intelligent energy frameworks. As a consulting and services partner, SoftServe helps utilities navigate a rapidly evolving landscape of technology providers, startups, independent software vendors, and established industry players – validating its position as NPN Energy/Utilities Partner of the Year.

“Our approach focuses on enabling grid modernization and the long-term vision of autonomous grid operations through AI, digital twins, advanced simulation, and robotics to scale solutions into operational environments that can produce tangible business results,” said Harry Propper, CEO at SoftServe. “From AI-powered drone inspection for pipeline corridors, right-of-way monitoring, and leak detection to refining process optimization and yield improvement, we help utilities and O&G companies reduce complexity and build more resilient and intelligent infrastructures. Receiving this industry-inaugural award shows the success of our hard work to capture and prioritize the broader energy ecosystem.”

The global NPN Program provides partners with the expertise required to develop, deploy, and prioritize energy-efficient computing solutions designed for turning today’s most complex AI strategies and experimentation into productive workloads and production-ready business outcomes. Previously, SoftServe was named the 2025 Americas NPN Service Delivery Partner of the Year, 2024 Consulting Partner of the Year for EMEA, and the 2023 Outstanding Impact Partner of the Year, demonstrating the company’s strong support in the NVIDIA community.

All NPN award winners were announced during NVIDIA’s flagship event, GTC 2026, happening March 16-19 in San Jose, CA. During the conference, find SoftServe at GTC booth #245 to witness multi-partner collaborations resulting in energy-propelled innovations like Maximo , an AI-enabled solar field robot designed to scale solar construction, presented by utility and power generation partner AES. SoftServe will also display its grid modernization demo, which uses digital twins and agentic AI to improve safety, visualization, and data-driven decision-making across power infrastructures. The same demo will be showcased in one of the two GTC sessions with SoftServe to illustrate AI growth using NVIDIA Omniverse . With representatives from Southern California Edison and Siemens Energy, the session and joint presentation is slated for Wednesday, March 18, at 4 p.m. PT.

Further, SoftServe’s O&G efforts will be showcased with demonstrations above and below the ocean surface: attendees can learn about autonomous offshore operations through an AI-driven platform that uses robotics and a live digital twin to transform inspection, safety, and responses on an offshore oil rig, as well as subsea mission planning in a live digital twin with integrated robotics, simulation, and Agentic AI built for inspections, repairs, and interventions miles underwater.

To learn more about SoftServe's partnership with NVIDIA, as well as other demos and participation at GTC 2026, please visit this website .

ABOUT SOFTSERVE

SoftServe is a digital engineering and technology consulting company specializing in AI, data, and cloud solutions. We decode complexities and reveal technology’s full potential to rapidly unlock new possibilities for businesses, industries, and the communities they serve. Our global expertise is anchored in local understanding. From strategy to execution, we elevate technology into a force for growth, progress, and lasting impact. Visit the SoftServe website, blog, LinkedIn, and contact pages for more information.