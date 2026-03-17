The EPSO-G group of companies announces its consolidated audited operating and financial results for 2025

The new energy group EPSO-G (company code 302826889, registered office address: Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania)

On 17 March 2026, the Board of EPSO-G approved the EPSO-G Group’s integrated annual report for 2025.

Financial results

The EPSO-G Group’s adjusted net profit remained stable at EUR 42 million (EUR 41.9 million in 2024).

Adjusted EBITDA, calculated after eliminating temporary regulatory differences and excluding non-recurring items, amounted to EUR 76.7 million, representing a 5% increase year-on-year (EUR 73 million in 2024).

The Group invested EUR 211.1 million in infrastructure, which is nearly 11% less than in 2024. Investments by Litgrid totalled almost EUR 188 million, while Amber Grid invested nearly EUR 22 million.

EPSO-G Invest allocated EUR 73.1 million to the defence sector by acquiring shares in Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva. These funds were contributed by EPSO-G and Valstybės investicinis kapitalas.

Adjusted ROE (last 12 months) reached 10.6% in 2025 (12.5% in 2024).

Projects and key events

On 9 February, the Baltic electricity systems were successfully synchronised with the continental European networks. All infrastructure projects under the Synchronisation Programme were completed, except for the Harmony Link land-based interconnector, which resumed in 2024.

On 13 October, Amber Grid and EEX finalised the sale of GET Baltic.

On 4 November, construction began on a 155 mm artillery ammunition factory in Baisogala. The project is being implemented by Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva, in which EPSO-G Invest holds a stake.

An EU funding agreement was signed for a study on the Nordic-Baltic hydrogen corridor.

An energy infrastructure resilience programme was also launched.

Sustainability and other performance indicators

In 2025, the EPSO-G Group’s Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions fell by 14 per cent compared to 2019. The Group remains committed to reducing Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 30% (compared to 2019) by 2026, by 50% by 2030, and to achieving net-zero GHG emissions by 2050.

In 2025, women accounted for 19 per cent of top-level management positions (14 per cent in 2024). This growth was driven by the Group’s targeted initiatives to strengthen gender balance, including a review of the selection process and the application of gender balance principles as early as the candidate search stage.

The Group improved its planned targets for electricity supply reliability indicators. In 2025, the average interruption time (AIT) stood at 0.41 minutes, whilst the energy not supplied (ENS) indicator was 10.121 MWh. By comparison, in 2024, the AIT stood at 0.855 minutes and the ENS at 24.275 MWh. The National Energy Regulatory Council (VERT) has stipulated that the AIT must not exceed 0.934 minutes over the whole year, and the ENS must not exceed 27.251 MWh.

There were no unplanned gas transmission interruptions attributable to the operator in 2025.

Key financial indicators for 2025:

Key financial indicators 2025 2024 Change, % Revenue, EUR million 532.5 480.9 10.7 EBITDA, EUR million 70.2 85.2 -17.7 Net profit, EUR million 37.8 54.9 -31.2 Investments in energy infrastructure, EUR million 211.1 236.1 -10.6 Investments in defence industry companies, EUR million 73.1 - n/a ROE (last 12 months), % 9.5 16.4 n/a Net debt, EUR million 89.8 -64.9 n/a Adjusted* EBITDA, EUR million 76.7 73.0 5.0 Adjusted* net profit, EUR million 42.0 41.9 0.3 Adjusted* ROE (last 12 months), % 10.6 12.5 n/a

*Adjusted revenue, cost and profitability ratios are recalculated due to temporary regulatory deviations from the regulated rate of return approved by the National Energy Regulatory Council (VERT). When calculating adjusted indicators, the following is taken into account: an adjustment to revenue for previous periods, which has already been approved by a VERT decision when setting the regulated prices for transmission services for the reporting period, and the deviation between the (regulated) and actual rate of return for the reporting period, as approved by VERT, is assessed; this deviation will be taken into account by VERT when setting transmission prices for the coming period.

The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G and six directly controlled subsidiaries: Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and the Group companies also hold shares in Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania exercises the rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G.



Further information



Gediminas Petrauskas, Communications Partner at EPSO-G

Tel. +370 610 63306, email gediminas.petrauskas@epsog.lt

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