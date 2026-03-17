Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts Returns to Cincinnati

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a 20 year hibernation, Yogi Bear, Cindy Bear and Boo Boo will return to the Tri-State area when Cincinnati Camp Cedar in Mason becomes a Jellystone Park RV and family glamping resort in early April.

Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts are renowned for their attractions including pools and jumping pillows, non-stop family activities such as foam parties and wagon rides, up-close fun with the Yogi Bear characters, premium RV sites and glamping-style accommodations. With more than 75 franchised locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts operates in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences.





The luxury glamping and RV resort, which is less than one mile from Kings Island, is being transformed into a Yogi Bear-themed family entertainment and staycation destination. The resort’s owners, Ohio-based Small Brothers, LLC and Terra Firma Associates, are adding a full array of popular new attractions and activities to the campground, including a jumping pillow, wagon rides, foam parties, tie dye, and interactions with the Yogi Bear costumed characters. These will complement the park’s two swimming pools. Theme weekends such as Christmas in July and Halloween Weekends will round out the family fun.

Reservations for the spring and summer camping seasons are now open. Visit https://www.campjellystone.com/ohio/jellystone-park-cincinnati for more information and to be among the first to experience the new Jellystone Park Cincinnati.

Jellystone Park has deep ties to Cincinnati and Kings Island. Yogi Bear was among the Hanna-Barbera characters who led the park’s opening day parade in 1972. A Jellystone Park Camp-Resort operated near Kings Island in the 1990s. Until late 2021, the Jellystone Park franchise was owned by Cincinnati-based Leisure Systems, Inc. Its leadership team, including President Rob Schutter, remains in Cincinnati.

“The popularity of RVing and glamping keeps increasing among families,” Schutter said. “Today, parents want more than just a nice RV site or luxury cabin. They’re looking for fun activities that create lasting memories, which is what makes Jellystone Park so unique. We are thrilled that the resorts’ owners are bringing Jellystone Park back to the Tri-State area.”

Dick Haglage, one of the campground’s owners said that once families arrive, there will be no reason for them to leave. “From sun-up to s’mores, there will be non-stop fun and activities. Mealtime will be a breeze whether families are barbecuing at their site or eating at one of our on-site restaurants,” Haglage said. “A stay at Jellystone Park Cincinnati will be a great value as most attractions and activities are included in the cost of an RV site or cabin rental,” he added. As a convenience, the resort provides a free shuttle to Kings Island for guests.

In addition to premium RV sites, luxury glamping cabins, a rustic-themed lodge and multiple food service options, families will enjoy multiple pools, sports courts, golf cart rentals, an award-winning on-site restaurant, a fitness center, arcade, and a camp store featuring Jellystone Park merchandise.

Multimedia here: https://www.campjellystone.com/about/press

About Camp Jellystone

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, licensing and operating of location-based entertainment based on the biggest franchises, stories, and characters from Warner Bros.' world-renowned film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, award-winning Warner Bros. Studio Tour locations in London, Hollywood, and Tokyo, the iconic Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. WBDGE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division.

YOGI BEAR and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera (s26).

Contacts:

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Lindsay Kiesel

Lindsay.Kiesel@wbd.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a1b48cf-df2f-432e-be0a-a079c95450b2