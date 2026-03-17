Voltra Integrates Kajeet Sentinel to Power Connected EV Charging; Live Demo at EV Charging Summit & Expo in Las Vegas

MCLEAN, Va., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kajeet®, a leader in intelligent IoT connectivity, today announced that Voltra has integrated Kajeet Sentinel® into its Voltra Charge platform, a modular Charge Point Management System (CPMS) designed to support the growing EV charging ecosystem.

The integrated solution will be unveiled at the EV Charging Summit & Expo in Las Vegas, where attendees can experience a live demonstration at Voltra Booth #547. The demo features Kajeet smartSIM connectivity powering an EV charger and micro-grid solution, highlighting how reliable, intelligent connectivity supports modern EV charging infrastructure.

“Reliable connectivity is essential to scaling EV infrastructure,” said Landon Garner, President of Kajeet. “By integrating Kajeet Sentinel with the Voltra Charge platform, we’re enabling operators to deploy charging solutions with secure, intelligent connectivity that supports the rapid growth of electric mobility.”

This integration allows Voltra Charge customers to view and manage Kajeet smartSIMs within a single pane of glass. Customers can:

View

SIM status (online / offline)

Current carrier

Daily / monthly usage

SIM MDN & ICCID

Device IMEI





Manage

Daily / Monthly Data Limits

SIM Nickname

Voltra Charge provides operators with a flexible platform to manage charging stations, monitor performance, and integrate emerging energy technologies. With Kajeet smartSIM providing the connectivity layer, the solution ensures secure, resilient network access for EV charging deployments.

“Connectivity is foundational to reliable EV charging infrastructure,” said Alexander Stratmoen, CEO of Voltra. “By integrating Kajeet Sentinel into Voltra Charge, we’re giving operators greater visibility and control over connectivity alongside charger and energy operations in a single platform. Together, we’re helping customers deploy more resilient, scalable charging solutions.”

Attendees of the EV Charging Summit & Expo are invited to visit Voltra Booth #547, March 17-19, to see the integrated solution in action and learn how Kajeet and Voltra are shaping the next generation of EV charging infrastructure. To learn more, visit Kajeet EV Charging .

About Kajeet

Kajeet delivers intelligent connectivity to the world’s most data-driven organizations. Through its Sentinel® platform, smartSIM technology, and managed services, Kajeet simplifies and secures the flow of data across devices, networks, and industries. Trusted by leaders in enterprise, public sector, and healthcare, Kajeet empowers organizations to innovate with confidence and harness the full potential of AI and IoT. Learn more at kajeet.com.

About Voltra

Voltra is building the operating system for the decentralized energy grid. Its software platform unifies fragmented hardware, protocols, and vendors into a single control plane — spanning EV charging, battery storage, solar, and microgrid infrastructure. Voltra Charge, its modular Charge Point Management System, gives operators, installers, and site owners the tools to deploy, manage, and scale EV charging with lower cost and less complexity. By treating energy assets as software-addressable infrastructure, Voltra enables smarter operations, higher uptime, and new revenue opportunities across the distributed energy landscape. Learn more at voltra.com.

Media Contact:

Linda Jennings

Director of Corporate Communications

Phone: 248-521-3606

Email: ljennings@kajeet.com