Lawmatics Announces Integration with SmartAdvocate to Connect Lead Intake and Case Management

San Diego, CA, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawmatics, the leading CRM and client acquisition platform for law firms, today announced a new integration with SmartAdvocate, a leading case management provider trusted by litigation firms. The integration gives law firms a direct connection between lead intake and case management, removing the manual work that typically slows down the transition from signing a new client to beginning active case work.

Through this integration, firms using both platforms can sync matter details from Lawmatics to SmartAdvocate automatically or with a few clicks. Contacts, notes, documents, and custom fields transfer together, so teams can pick up new cases in SmartAdvocate with the full picture already in place.

For many firms, the gap between lead intake and case management is where small but costly problems take root. Details have to be re-entered manually, documents get uploaded twice, and information that was carefully collected during intake has to be tracked down again.

“When firms are growing and handling more leads, the last thing they need is a bottleneck between signing a client and starting the work. This integration with SmartAdvocate means that as volume increases, the process of getting a new case up and running stays fast and reliable, not slower and more error-prone,” said Matt Spiegel, founder and CEO of Lawmatics.

“This partnership reflects SmartAdvocate’s ongoing commitment to integrating with leading legal technology providers. By connecting Lawmatics’ feature set with SmartAdvocate’s comprehensive case management platform, we’re helping deliver a more complete solution that supports firms at every stage of the client journey,” said Allison Rampolla, senior vice president of sales & marketing at SmartAdvocate.

The integration is available now for customers of both Lawmatics and SmartAdvocate.

This launch continues Lawmatics' investment in building native integrations with the platforms law firms already depend on, so teams can connect their core tools without adding operational complexity. Lawmatics also continues to expand its platform capabilities, including breaking new ground in legal tech with QualifyAI, an AI agent that evaluates the quality of a firm’s lead as soon as it enters the system. From first touch to active case work, Lawmatics is building toward a future where every stage of the client acquisition process is built for efficiency and scale, without adding administrative burden.







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