$HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Is Investigating The Merger—UNF, CBTTF, VCIC, and SEM

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class Action Attorney Juan Monteverde with Monteverde & Associates PC (the “M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm in the 2025 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are investigating

UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) related to its sale to Cintas Corporation. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, UniFirst shareholders will be entitled to receive $155.00 in cash and 0.7720 shares of Cintas stock for each UniFirst share.



Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/unifirst-corporation/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. (OTCQB: CBTTF) related to its merger with Sphere 3D Corp. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Cathedra shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.123014 shares of Sphere 3D common stock for each Cathedra share.



Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/cathedra-bitcoin-inc/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: VCIC) related to its merger with CoinShares International Limited. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Vine Hill shareholders will receive one share of the newly combined company for each Vine Hill share they own.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for March 27, 2026.

Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/vine-hill-capital-investment-corp/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) related to its sale to a consortium led by Select Medical executives and directors. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Select Medical shareholders are expected to receive $16.50 per share in cash.



Click here for more info https://monteverdelaw.com/case/select-medical-holdings-corporation/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

Do you file class actions and go to Court? When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders? What cases did you recover money in and how much?



About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders…and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in the above listed company and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com

Tel: (212) 971-1341