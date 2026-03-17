AndPartners Calls for More Women Advisors to Help Steward Historic Wealth Transfer to Women

ST. LOUIS, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As one of the largest generational wealth transfers in U.S. history accelerates, &Partners is calling for the wealth management industry to respond to the unique needs and preferences of women — who, over the next two decades, are projected to control an estimated $34 trillion in U.S. financial assets.¹

“Women are inheriting a growing share of the wealth,” said Kristi Mitchem, cofounder of &Partners, “but remain underadvised relative to men. Given the significant financial challenges women face, particularly with respect to longevity and income planning, ensuring that women receive high-quality advice is not optional — it is essential.”

One of the reasons women may choose to go without professional financial advice is because they seek, but are unable to find, a female advisor. Research suggests that women often value financial guidance from other women.2 Yet women advisors represent only about 23% of all wealth managers in the United States.³

&Partners believes that this “advisor gap” contributes directly to an “advice gap” for women. Women want advisors who understand longevity risk, eldercare, widowhood, or divorce. While men can, and do, provide outstanding financial advice, certain women may feel more comfortable engaging with female advisors because of their shared life experiences. For those women who prefer to receive advice “woman to woman,” the industry is falling short.

“The problem is pretty simple: We do not have enough female advisors in the industry to meet current and future demand,” said David Kowach, CEO and cofounder of &Partners. “If we want more women to be advised well, we need more women in the advisory profession building practices, leading firms, and shaping the future of advice. That doesn’t happen passively. It requires enhancing the visibility of women in the field, charting navigable career pathways, and being focused on recruiting and retaining female talent. We need more talented advisors. Attracting more women to wealth management isn’t just good for women — it’s good for business.”

While the shift toward holistic, fee-based advice and greater advisor independence should make the profession more attractive to a broader range of talent, Mitchem stresses that industry evolution alone will not be sufficient. She argues that intentional action is required to materially increase the number of women who choose careers in wealth management. In her view, “visibility for women matters, pathways matter, and support matters.”

&Partners, a firm where over 40% of all teams are led by women, is urging firms, industry associations, and educational institutions to:

Make successful female advisors more visible so young women can see advice as a viable, attractive career.

Build structured pipelines from universities and CFP-track programs into advisory roles, rather than relying on informal networks and ad hoc apprenticeships.

Invest in sponsorship and long-term business-building support so women advisors can scale their practices over time.





Notes

¹ Cerulli Associates, “Unpacking the Great Wealth Transfer”; McKinsey & Company, “Women as the Next Wave of Growth in U.S. Wealth Management.”

2 Fidelity Investments, 2024 Women & Investing Study.

3 CFP Board, “Women Lead Financial Decision-Making in Most Households, New Research Shows.”

Media contacts: Trevor Wade, &Partners, trevor.wade@andpartners.com, and Kate Ennis, DAI Partners PR, (301) 580-6726, ennis@DAIPartnersPR.com

About &Partners

&Partners is a rapidly growing, advisor-owned wealth management firm built for advisors seeking greater ownership, flexibility, and community. Founded by former Wells Fargo leaders and based in Nashville, Tennessee, and St. Louis, Missouri, the firm offers a hybrid model that combines competitive payouts with equity participation, institutional support, and access to a collaborative peer network. Having quickly grown to 112 practices with approximately $52 billion in prehire assets as of March 10, 2026, &Partners provides a platform where advisors can build lasting businesses on their terms without sacrificing service, scale, or culture. To learn more, visit andpartners.com.

&Partners is the enterprise trade/marketing name for Ampersand Partners LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, and its subsidiary, &Partners, LLC, a Tennessee limited liability company registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a broker-dealer and investment adviser. Securities and investment advisory services offered through &Partners, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.