Stargaze Entertainment Group Announces Exclusive Online Dance Competition Hosted by ‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc. (OTC: STGZ), an entertainment and technology company focused on discovering and elevating emerging talent through its proprietary digital platforms, today announced an exclusive online dance competition hosted by world-renowned dance icon Abby Lee Miller, to be held on the Stargaze Stage platform in Spring 2026.

The nationwide competition provides dancers across the United States with a unique opportunity to perform for and receive direct evaluation from Abby Lee Miller through a fully digital format. For a $10 entry fee, participants may submit original dance performances, each of which will be personally graded and evaluated by Abby Lee Miller offering contestants professional visibility and industry feedback.

From all submissions, 50 dancers will be selected as finalists and advance to a live-streamed competition event on Stargaze Stage, where finalists will perform in front of a global audience. The first-place winner will receive an exclusive one-hour private virtual mentor session with Abby Lee Miller, offering personalized feedback, mentorship, and valuable career guidance and a guaranteed spot to perform live at a Stargaze-Stage show in LA. Second through fifth place winners will each receive access to a one-hour group session with Abby, where they’ll gain insights, critiques, and advice from one of the most influential figures in the dance world.

The competition will be promoted across Abby Lee Miller’s official social media channels as well as Stargaze’s digital network, offering participating artists meaningful exposure to both fans and industry professionals.

“This collaboration highlights the power of Stargaze Stage as a next-generation digital venue for talent discovery,” said a spokesperson for Stargaze Entertainment Group. “By combining industry legends with accessible technology, we are removing traditional barriers and creating real opportunities for artists worldwide.”

Stargaze Stage is designed to give performers direct access to influential decision-makers through live and on-demand digital events, redefining how emerging talent is discovered, showcased, and monetized.

About Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc.

Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc. is an entertainment technology company focused on talent discovery, content creation, and audience engagement. Through its Stargaze Stage platform, the company provides artists with innovative tools to showcase their work, connect with industry professionals, and reach global audiences.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

For more information, visit www.stargazestage.com