ANSR 2026 Forecast Reveals Global Capability Centers Outpacing Product Firms in Salary Hikes

BENGALURU, KA, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANSR has published its 2026 Salary and Increment forecast, revealing a major structural shift in the talent market as Global Capability Centers emerge as the top employers of choice. The newly released market data indicates that for the first time, these capability centers are leading the industry in projected salary increases, beating product companies and traditional IT services. Organizations evaluating these highly competitive talent markets and seeking to establish resilient enterprise hubs can review strategic operational frameworks at ansr.com/global-capability-center to guide their advanced workforce planning.

The forecast projects that Global Capability Centers will offer average salary hikes of 9.6% in 2026, outpacing product companies at 9.3% and IT services at 7.1%. Vikram Ahuja, Co-founder of ANSR, noted that this shift is the clearest signal of how artificial intelligence is impacting the global job market. He stated that these centers are no longer hiring for traditional legacy roles, but are actively seeking AI and machine learning architects, cloud engineers, and data scientists. This aggressive compensation strategy reflects the surging demand and the critical strategic importance of these capability centers within the global work landscape.

According to the published data, the increasing organizational demand for high-value skills strictly dictates these significant compensation premiums. Organizations are actively recruiting for advanced capabilities across data and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, cloud architecture, cybersecurity, and specialized product capabilities. Skill stacks now directly define internal salary bands within these organizations. Roles focused on artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, and tech architecture command the highest premiums, reaching 2.0 to 2.4 times the compensation of traditional legacy roles. Similarly, professionals in full stack development, DevOps, and business intelligence receive 1.7 to 1.9 times the standard legacy compensation , while standard software development, audit, and project management roles see multiples of 1.3 to 1.6.

The report highlights a strategic shift toward prioritizing early-career professionals to build long-term enterprise capabilities and reduce overall attrition. Junior-level employees are projected to receive the highest average increases at 10.7%, followed by middle management at 9.4%, senior staff at 8.3%, and leadership positions at 8.0%. Furthermore, compensation models are increasingly centered around direct enterprise impact and skill scarcity, with pay-for-performance becoming the standard operational approach across the sector. Top performers within these centers receive significantly elevated rewards, capturing 1.7 to 1.8 times higher merit increases and 1.5 to 1.6 times higher variable pay compared to average personnel.

Beyond standard annual increments, organizations are systematically allocating an additional 1.0% to 1.2% of their financial budgets specifically for retention and market corrections. The data signals that non-merit compensation has evolved into a core lever for protecting critical enterprise skills as the industry actively transitions its focus from titles and costs toward skills, capabilities, and talent retention. The findings confirm that these capability centers are not merely hiring larger volumes of personnel, but are executing highly targeted, intelligent compensation strategies to secure top-tier talent. For a comprehensive review of these industry trends and detailed compensation metrics, executives can access the complete 2026 Salary and Increment forecast.

About ANSR





ANSR is the definitive global leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers. With over 200+ GCCs established and more than 250k+ people hired for Fortune 500 companies across key innovation hubs, ANSR combines unparalleled strategic insight, proven execution capabilities, and proprietary technology solutions to help enterprises build and grow their global teams. Managing over 12M+ sq ft of enterprise workspace and bringing 20+ years of experience to the sector, the organization has created $2B+ in investments. As creators of the revolutionary 1Wrk platform and a thriving 3.6M+ GCC Professionals Network, ANSR continues to redefine how enterprises achieve operational excellence and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. To know more, visit ansr.com.

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