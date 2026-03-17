Taiwan showcases AI robotics at Smart City Summit & Expo

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Smart City Summit & Expo (SCSE) and Net Zero City Expo opened Tuesday (March 17) in Taipei, drawing representatives from 174 cities across 53 countries to explore artificial intelligence and sustainable urban solutions. Organized by the Taipei Computer Association, Taiwan Smart City Solutions Alliance (TSSA), and government agencies, the event features more than 2,250 booths across Taipei and Kaohsiung, Taiwan's second-largest city. More than 70 professional forums will take place during the multi-day event.

More than 3,000 international professionals are attending the expo, organizers said, alongside over 250 participating startups. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government and Poland have set up themed pavilions for the first time at the annual event. A total of 13 local governments from Taiwan have also established city-themed pavilions to highlight smart and net-zero initiatives underway in their jurisdictions.

Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim told attendees at the opening ceremony that digitalization and net-zero transition are central to developing human-centered technologies. "We believe that digital and net-zero transformation are where the development of human-centered technologies are focused on," she said. Hsiao's remarks underscored Taiwan's commitment to positioning itself as a global hub for smart city innovation.

Market research cited by organizers projects the smart city AI market will grow from US$50.63 billion (around NT$1.62 trillion) in 2025 to US$460.47 billion (around NT$14.75 trillion) by 2034. To capitalize on this trend, the expo introduced a new initiative titled "City Vision in Action," connecting real-world urban challenges with practical solutions through government-industry collaboration. The initiative brings together 22 municipal challenges from 21 cities across 15 countries, covering smart governance, sustainability, transportation, energy transition, and social services.

The expo highlights Taiwan's growing AI robotics ecosystem, featuring applications in healthcare, food service, logistics, and disaster response that organizers say represent the island's competitive edge in smart city technology. Exhibits include service robots, autonomous mobile robots, and inspection and firefighting robots designed for urban environments. These technologies reflect the expanding role of robotics in public services and infrastructure maintenance across Taiwan and globally.

Officials stressed the importance of keeping people at the center of technological development. Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) emphasized the human aspect of smart city innovation. "If technology can help us save one more life, then a smart city is more than just technology. It's compassion and responsibility," he said. Chiang's comments reflected a broader theme at the expo prioritizing livability over pure efficiency.

A closed-door workshop is scheduled for Wednesday (March 18), followed by an international matchmaking event on Thursday (March 19) to foster long-term collaboration between cities and industry partners. The Taipei exhibition runs Tuesday through Friday (March 17-20) at Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2. The expo then moves to Kaohsiung Exhibition Center from Friday through Sunday (March 20-22).

Contact Details:

Company Name: Taipei Computer Association

Smart City Promotion Team Manager

Betty Lin, bettyL@mail.tca.org.tw

Smart City Promotion Team Senior Coordinator

Nicholle Chen, nicholle@mail.tca.org.tw

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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