Rentomojo Expands Washing Machine Rental to 20+ Indian Cities as Urban Professionals Shift Away from Appliance Ownership

BENGALURU, KA, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - March 17, 2026 - -

As India's urban population increasingly prioritises flexibility over long-term asset ownership, Rentomojo has extended its washing machine rental category to more than 20 cities. The expansion targets salaried professionals, young couples, and shared-flat residents across major metros including Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai, as well as several emerging urban centres.

For first-time jobbers and professionals who relocate frequently, a washing machine has become essential household infrastructure. Purchasing one typically requires an upfront outlay ranging from approximately ₹12,000 to ₹30,000, varying by brand and capacity. Installation charges, extended warranties, repair exposure, and transportation costs at the point of relocation contribute to a higher total cost of ownership. Depreciation and service expenses over a two-to-three-year period can substantially reduce resale value.

Rentomojo's subscription model restructures this expenditure. Customers pay a refundable deposit and a fixed monthly rental, with billing generated on a post-paid basis after each usage cycle — aligning payment timing with regular income schedules. Tenures start at three months and extend to 36 months or beyond, offering durations that correspond with common 11-month residential lease agreements.

According to the company, delivery is typically completed within one to two business days. The subscription includes repairs, maintenance, and relocation support, removing direct financial exposure to unexpected breakdown costs.

Several recurring challenges are associated with washing machine ownership in urban rental settings. In shared accommodation, one occupant's departure can create cost-sharing complications around a jointly used appliance. Professionals relocating between cities must arrange dismantling, transport, and reinstallation independently. Manufacturer warranties typically expire within the first year, leaving owners exposed to out-of-pocket repair costs for motor or drum faults. Resale of large appliances through secondary markets frequently results in meaningful financial loss.

Under the rental structure, servicing and asset management are assumed by the company rather than the customer. Upgrade options — for example, transitioning from semi-automatic to fully automatic machines — are available without requiring the customer to manage disposal of the existing unit.

From a household financial planning perspective, avoiding an upfront appliance purchase in the ₹15,000–₹25,000 range preserves working capital that may otherwise be directed toward rent deposits, emergency savings, or investment. For a professional earning ₹50,000–₹80,000 per month, converting an intermittently used depreciating asset into a predictable monthly operational cost can improve budgeting clarity compared to variable repair and ownership expenses. These figures are illustrative and individual outcomes will vary.

The appliance rental market in India includes both specialist rental operators and conventional retail purchase channels — online marketplaces and physical stores among them. Appliance ownership remains the prevalent choice for families in permanent housing. However, urban renters with shorter residential tenures or frequent relocation requirements increasingly consider asset ownership misaligned with their living patterns. Renting converts a depreciating capital item into an operational expense tied to actual usage duration.

Rentomojo supports its online service model with more than 50 physical experience retail locations across India. The company also offers bundled rental subscriptions that can cover multiple appliance and furniture categories — including beds, sofas, refrigerators, and air conditioners — under a single account.

Consumer search data indicates rising interest in washing machine rental across major Indian cities. Industry observers have noted that the rental consideration process typically follows a progression: awareness of rent-versus-buy economics; evaluation of delivery timelines, maintenance coverage, and billing transparency; and final decisions influenced by pricing predictability and relocation support.

As urban migration continues and hybrid working arrangements sustain relocation cycles among the workforce, appliance rental is gaining traction as a mainstream financial option alongside conventional purchase. For a segment of India's mobile professional population, household appliances are increasingly being treated as a service category rather than a capital investment.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rentomojo.com

About Rentomojo

https://youtu.be/Gg_spUvNyd8?si=2uAXYt4sSflQb6-F

Rentomojo is an India-based subscription service for furniture and appliances, operating across more than 20 cities. The company offers flexible rental tenures, doorstep delivery, maintenance coverage, and relocation support under a unified subscription model.

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For more information about Rentomojo Private Limited, contact the company here:



Rentomojo Private Limited

Pratik Vyas

+91 1800 102 6601

jo@rentomojo.com

Rentomojo Private Limited

B Wing- 4th Floor, BHIVE Workspace,

WJ88+69V BMTC Complex,

Old Madiwala, Kuvempu Nagar, Stage 2, BTM Layout,

Bengaluru, Karnataka - 560068