Malachi Gillihan, Trauma Specialist, Offers Integrative Trauma Recovery in Berkeley

BERKELEY, CA, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BERKELEY, CA - March 17, 2026 - -

Malachi Gillihan, Trauma Specialist, is a private practice based in Berkeley, California, offering integrative trauma recovery services to individuals, couples, and families across the East Bay and beyond. Gillihan provides a recovery-focused experience grounded in both professional training and personal understanding of trauma, guided by someone who has navigated the healing process firsthand.

Malachi Gillihan's approach to trauma recovery is integrative by design. His sessions draw on a combination of somatic and mind-body practices, yoga, meditation, mindfulness, attachment healing, and psychoeducation, all grounded in a neurobiological understanding of how trauma lives in the body and shapes daily life. This East-West model, which bridges Western psychological frameworks with Eastern approaches, creates a path to healing that addresses the whole person, not just the presenting symptoms.

Central to Gillihan's practice is the combination of his lived experience and professional depth. As a survivor of Complex-PTSD and childhood sexual trauma himself, he brings to each session a perspective shaped by both personal experience and professional training. That personal foundation, alongside his academic credentials and years of clinical work, shapes a therapeutic environment where clients are met with both expertise and authentic empathy.

"I know what it feels like to carry trauma and to wonder whether things can actually get better," said Gillihan, Trauma Specialist and Certified Spiritual Counselor. "That is part of why I do this work the way I do. I want people to feel that recovery is real, not as an abstract concept, but as something they can move toward, in a space where they feel safe and even find moments of connection and lightness along the way."

Gillihan holds a Master of Arts in East-West Psychology and a certification as a Spiritual Counselor from the California Institute of Integral Studies (CIIS), where he is currently a PhD candidate. His training includes work under leading voices in interpersonal neurobiology and psychophysiology, including Dr. Dan Siegel and Deb Dana. His doctoral research focuses on group-based interventions for male survivors of sexual trauma, a population that has historically been underserved in mental health and healing spaces.

The practice serves a wide range of clients and needs. Individual sessions address trauma recovery in Berkley and beyond, covering PTSD and Complex-PTSD, sexual trauma recovery, and the intersection of trauma and addiction. Group-based programs extend that work into the community, offering both gender-specific and mixed-gender formats. Specialized offerings include "The Octave," a group program for male survivors of sexual trauma, open-ended support groups for women and non-binary individuals with Complex-PTSD histories, and the "Men Healing Trauma and Addiction" group. Workshops and retreats, including "Yoga and The Sacred Wound" and the "Nervous System Reset Mini-Retreat," are also available in both in-person, virtual, and on-demand formats.

"Trauma touches every part of a person's life," Gillihan noted. "It affects how someone sleeps, how they relate to others, how they feel in their own body. The work we do together is about addressing all of that, not rushing through it, but building something real and lasting."

Gillihan has been active in the trauma field at a national and international level, having served as the closing keynote speaker at the inaugural Conference on Violence Against Men and Boys in 2024. He currently co-chairs the Complex Trauma Special Interest Group within the International Society for Traumatic Stress Studies (ISTSS) and founded the Harmony Network of Trauma-Informed Healthcare Providers. His work has been referenced by licensed mental health professionals, including psychologists and clinical social workers.

Individual trauma sessions in Berkley are available in person, while virtual sessions extend access to clients across the United States and internationally. Couples sessions and group programs are also available, with group offerings provided on a sliding scale to support accessibility.

About Malachi Gillihan

Malachi Gillihan, Trauma Specialist, is a private practice based in Berkeley, California. Gillihan is a yogi and spiritual counsellor. Malachi holds a Master of Arts in East-West Psychology and a certification as a Spiritual Counselor from the California Institute of Integral Studies (CIIS), where he is currently pursuing his PhD. A survivor-practitioner with five years in private practice, Gillihan works with individuals, couples, and families through an integrative East-West approach that combines somatic therapies, yoga, meditation, mindfulness, and psychoeducation. His practice is located in Berkeley and Montclair, Oakland, with virtual sessions available throughout California. For more information, contact Malachi Gillihan, Trauma Specialist, in Berkeley, California.

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For more information about Malachi Gillihan - Trauma Specialist, contact the company here:



Malachi Gillihan - Trauma Specialist

Malachi Gillihan

707-599-9469

contact@malachigillihan.com

2915 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Berkeley, CA, 94703, United States