MidSolid Press & Pour Enhances Private Label Melt and Pour Soap Manufacturing Services to Meet Growing Demand for Custom Bulk Soap Production

HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO - March 17, 2026 - -

MidSolid Press & Pour, a private-label soap manufacturer, has announced a series of enhancements to its melt-and-pour soap manufacturing services, expanding capabilities for brands seeking to produce custom soap bars in bulk. The upgrades, which include broader formulation options, increased production capacity, and updated packaging solutions, are intended to address the growing number of personal care brands entering the private label soap market.

The private label soap industry has experienced measurable growth in recent years as entrepreneurs, spa operators, and established personal care brands seek ways to bring custom-formulated products to market without investing in proprietary manufacturing infrastructure. Melt-and-pour soap manufacturing, a method that involves melting pre-made soap bases and incorporating custom additives before molding, has become one of the more widely adopted approaches to private-label soap production. MidSolid Press & Pour has operated in this segment, focusing on enabling brands to create custom products while maintaining consistency across large production runs.

The company has expanded its formulation services to accommodate a wider range of active ingredients and specialty additives in the melt-and-pour process. The manufacturing team has developed methods for incorporating ingredients such as salicylic acid, witch hazel, and various botanical extracts into soap bases, enabling brands to develop products targeting specific skincare applications. The company has also broadened its capacity for custom colorant integration, fragrance sourcing, and surfactant blending, enabling greater product variation across clients.

"The demand for customized soap products has increased, and brands now expect more than a standard bar with a different label," said the company's founder. "The expanded formulation capabilities allow clients to work with a broader set of ingredients and production methods than what was previously available through the facility. The goal is to ensure that each client's product specifications are met with accuracy and consistency across every production run."

A central component of the enhanced services involves the company's production infrastructure. MidSolid Press & Pour operates a 250-gallon steam kettle for blending surfactants and dissolving soap noodles to create customized melt-and-pour soap bases. This equipment allows the manufacturing team to move beyond standard pre-made bases when a client's formulation calls for a more specific composition. The facility currently maintains a weekly production capacity of 35,000 bars, with a minimum order quantity of 5,000 bars per run.

Packaging represents another area where the company has made adjustments. MidSolid Press & Pour has shifted emphasis toward clamshell container systems as an alternative to traditional silicone mold processes for certain product types. According to the company, clamshell containers offer logistical advantages in high-volume production, including more efficient storage, reduced labor requirements for cleaning and handling, and the ability to apply branded labels directly to the finished container. Silicone molds, while still available, require significantly more storage space, cleaning resources, and additional packaging steps before products reach a retail-ready state. Clamshell units typically arrive in quantities of approximately 2,000 per case, which simplifies inventory management at scale.

The global bar soap market has seen steady interest in recent years, driven in part by consumer preferences for sustainable packaging formats and solid-format personal care products. Private label manufacturing has served as a pathway for brands seeking to participate in these market shifts without building dedicated production facilities. The melt-and-pour method, in particular, offers a lower barrier to entry because it does not require cold-process or hot-process soapmaking expertise, making it accessible to brands that may be newer to the personal care manufacturing space.

MidSolid Press & Pour structures its manufacturing workflow to cover multiple stages of the production process. The company's services span concept development, formulation, production, quality control, and packaging. Each batch produced at the facility undergoes quality control testing before shipment, a protocol the company applies across all order sizes and product types. This integrated model is designed to reduce the coordination required when brands work with separate vendors for different stages of product development.

The company works with clients across several sectors of the personal care industry, including cosmetics, skincare, haircare, and specialty grooming products. MidSolid Press & Pour accepts formulation requests that include client-provided fragrances or can assist in sourcing them. The company notes that clients are expected to verify the safety and effectiveness of any specialty additives they request for inclusion in their formulations.

Brands and manufacturers seeking additional information about private-label melt-and-pour soap manufacturing services available through MidSolid Press & Pour may contact the company at 484-469-7627 or submit an inquiry on the company's website.

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For more information about MidSolid Press & Pour, contact the company here:



MidSolid Press & Pour

Soap Master Creighton

(484) 469-7627

ILove@ColoraradoSoap.com

362 Mountain Chickadee Rd Highlands Ranch, Colorado 80126