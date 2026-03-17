Wreaths Across America Recognizes Top 20 Sponsorship Groups Driving National Veteran Remembrance Effort

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community organizations across the country helped honor 188,819 service members laid to rest through the Wreaths Across America Group Sponsorship Program in 2025. Today, the national nonprofit recognized the top 20 sponsorship groups nationwide whose leadership and grassroots fundraising efforts helped expand the organization’s mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom.

Among the 7,778 sponsorship groups supporting Wreaths Across America last year, these 20 organizations stood out for their extraordinary commitment to raising awareness, engaging volunteers, and helping place veterans’ wreaths at participating locations across 14 states on National Wreaths Across America Day.

The nation’s top 20 sponsorship groups of 2025 include:

GA0213 - Bennett / Taylor Family Foundation FL0042P - Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon Foundation, Inc. MI0178 - Team Matrix Expedited Services IL0061P - Honor Wreaths for Veterans (Illinois) FL0250 - Family & Friends of Sarasota National Cemetery, Inc. FL0642 - North Florida & South Georgia Supporting Jacksonville National Cemetery ND0001P - Bismarck Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol GA0023 - WAA North GA MO0174 - Flags and Wreaths to Remember Veterans TX1382 - W.R.E.A.T.H.S. We Remember Every American That Has Served TN0080 - Friends and Family of Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery SC0151 - Sun City Hilton Head NV0010 - Nevada Veterans Coalition WI0004 - American Legion Riders District 8 SC0017 - Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina KY0011- Kentucky Patriots PA0586 - Wreaths for Central PA PA0576 - Washington Crossing Wreaths for Veterans OH004P - Toledo Memorial Park Group FL0497 - Wreaths Across America Bay County, Florida, Inc.

Since its founding in 2007, Wreaths Across America has partnered with thousands of civic organizations, nonprofits, schools, and volunteer groups nationwide to support its mission. Through its national $5 forward group program, $5 for every $17 sponsorship will automatically be applied to the sponsorship of an additional veteran’s wreath. Through WAA’s national $5 payback program, wreath sponsorships make an even more significant impact on communities, with $5 of each $17 sponsorship returned to that group, enabling them to support local programs and initiatives even further. WAA has given back nearly $32 million in local contributions through this national program over the last 19 years!

“Our mission calls us to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom,” said Wreaths Across America Executive Director Karen Worcester. “Supporting like-minded programs in communities across the country is a natural extension of that commitment. The Sponsorship Group Program empowers local organizations to do meaningful work year-round, while helping us honor even more veterans together.”

To find a sponsorship group in your community for 2026, please click here. It is never too early to join the mission and support these local efforts.

This year, National Wreaths Across America Day will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2026. Each $17 sponsorship supports WAA’s year-round mission and the many free programs designed to share it with communities nationwide. In addition, a live balsam wreath will be placed in remembrance on the headstone of an American hero.

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About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s yearlong mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

WAA National Office:

pr@wreathsacrossamerica.org

(207) 690-7548

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