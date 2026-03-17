National Survey Finds Only 58% of U.S. Correctional Facilities Offer Medications for Opioid Use Disorder

Jails outpace prisons in offering MOUD, but regional disparities and limited treatment access persist across the U.S.

Qualitative feedback points to need for greater reentry support, housing, care coordination, and provider training

RICHMOND, Va., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indivior Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: INDV) announced results from a cross-sectional survey published in the Journal of Correctional Health Care that reveal critical gaps in the availability of medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD) across U.S. correctional facilities.

Funded by Indivior and conducted in partnership with the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC), the study surveyed 212 jails, prisons, and detention centers. Findings indicate that just 58% offer at least one FDA-approved MOUD and stark disparities in treatment access exist across regions and facility types.

The study found that jails were more than twice as likely to provide MOUD compared to prisons and that facilities in the West had over three-fold higher odds of offering MOUD than those in the Midwest. Regional disparities persist, with facilities in the South, Midwest and rural areas reporting the greatest uncertainty about care delivery. Despite increasing awareness of the benefits of MOUD, the South reports the lowest rates of treatment access, with fewer than 10% of diagnosed individuals receiving treatment. Midwest facilities report moderate levels of treatment for diagnosed individuals, some below 10%, while others report between 20%–29%.

“This study reinforces the urgent need to integrate evidence-based care into jails and prisons,” said Christian Heidbreder, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Indivior. “To truly address the opioid crisis, we must ensure continuity of care, expand access to medications for opioid use disorder, and eliminate the stigma that prevents people from receiving treatment during and after incarceration.”

Correctional settings are among the most critical intervention points for opioid use disorder (OUD) treatment: An estimated 17% of individuals in state prisons and 19% of those in jails meet the criteria for OUD.1 Research shows that individuals in their first two weeks post-release from incarceration face overdose mortality rates that are up to 40 times higher than the national average.2 MOUD treatment during incarceration can significantly reduce these risks and improve treatment retention.3

“With renewed national attention on strengthening addiction treatment and recovery, our study underscores both the opportunities and the challenges ahead,” said Vanessa Procter, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs at Indivior. “We’re encouraged to see recovery rising on the federal agenda, and these data offer a roadmap for expanding life‑saving care inside jails and prisons. Improving continuity of care—from incarceration to community—is not a partisan issue. It’s a public health imperative, and the evidence shows what works.”



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1 Medications for Opioid Use Disorder Save Lives | The National Academies Press

2 Opioid Overdose Mortality Among Former North Carolina Inmates: 2000-2015 , Table 1. (Graph: Maddy Troilo, 2018)

3 Medication for opioid use disorder service delivery in carceral facilities: update and summary report | Health & Justice | Full Text

In addition to quantitative findings, the survey captured qualitative insights from correctional health professionals on ideal infrastructure to support reentry and reduce reincarceration.

Respondents identified five critical areas for improving MOUD continuity and outcomes:

Access to long-acting injectables and telehealth: Respondents called for greater investment in cost-effective medications, including funding for injectable treatments like extended-release buprenorphine and extended-release naltrexone, as well as telemedicine partnerships to extend care into rural settings.

Continuity of care and transition services: Respondents emphasized the importance of pre-release planning and providing a warm handoff from incarceration to community-based MOUD services.

Housing and employment: Respondents highlighted the role of transitional housing, job training, and financial stability in sustaining recovery.

Comprehensive MOUD treatment approaches: Respondents advocated for “medical homes” that combine MOUD with mental health care, infectious disease treatment, and social support.

Community support networks: Respondents pointed to the value of peer mentorship, recovery organizations, and community-based programs to promote engagement post-release and reduce re-incarceration.

Despite growing recognition of MOUD as the standard of care for OUD, many facilities cited persistent barriers to implementation, including stigma, abstinence-only philosophies, lack of provider training, limited budgets, and geographic disparities in healthcare infrastructure.

The full survey findings are available here: Medications for Opioid Use Disorder in Correctional Facilities: A 2022 Cross-Sectional Survey of Health Care Staff

About Indivior

As the leader in long-acting injectable treatments for opioid use disorder (OUD), Indivior is singularly focused on delivering evidence-based treatment and advancing understanding of OUD as a chronic but treatable brain disease. For more than 25 years, we have revolutionized the science of addiction medicine — developing treatments that help people move toward long-term recovery with independence and dignity. Building on this heritage, we are ushering in a new era, renewing our commitment to individuals living with OUD and carrying forward what matters most: compassion, integrity, and science. Together – with science, people living with OUD, public health champions, and communities, we are powering recovery and renewing hope. Visit www.indivior.com to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting www.linkedin.com/company/Indivior .

For Further Information

Investors:

Jason Thompson Indivior Pharmaceuticals

Tel: 804-402-7123

E-mail: jason.thompson@indivior.com