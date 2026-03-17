Jen Young from Outdoorsy Discusses the Year of the RV Adventure with YourUpdateTV

From the World Cup to America’s 250th celebrations and the Route 66 Centennial, Outdoorsy.com ’s RV-rentals offer a flexible way to experience one of the biggest travel seasons in years

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the U.S. prepares for a summer filled with historic events – from the global excitement of the World Cup to the Route 66 Centennial and celebrations leading up to America’s 250th anniversary – travel demand is surging across the country. For travelers looking to experience these major moments while avoiding crowded airports and sold-out hotels, RV travel is emerging as one of the most flexible and affordable options.

Recently, Jennifer Young, Founder of Outdoorsy, participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss the benefits of RV travel, along with tips on booking fast and special promotions to help set travelers up for success.

RV travel allows families and groups to travel on their own schedule while combining transportation and lodging into a single experience. It also provides the flexibility to stay close to major events, festivals, and national parks, while exploring multiple destinations along the way.

For travelers planning their first RV adventure, it’s a good idea to involve the whole family in the planning process, allowing kids to help choose destinations, roadside stops, and parks along the route. Travelers should also remember that road trips do not need to span the entire country; the average road trip is around 150 miles, making it easy to plan a short getaway. When choosing an RV, features such as pet-friendly options, kitchens, bathrooms, and additional sleeping space can make travel more comfortable for families and groups.

Platforms like Outdoorsy are helping make RV travel more accessible by connecting travelers with RV rentals in thousands of cities across the country. The marketplace offers a wide range of options – from campervans to large motorhomes – with filters that allow travelers to search by budget, group size, and desired amenities. Many rentals can also be delivered and set up at a campsite or event, making the experience easier for first-time travelers.

To celebrate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States, Outdoorsy is launching special promotions designed to encourage Americans to explore the country by road.

Outdoorsy is launching “Freedom Fridays,” a weekly giveaway where travelers can enter for the chance to win a five-night RV rental trip for $17.76, a nod to the year the Declaration of Independence was signed.

To explore RV rental options and begin planning a trip, visit www.Outdoorsy.com

* YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Outdoorsy

Media Contact:

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92d68122-bceb-4cc1-9a5d-072d03c426d4