Revolution Foods Expands into San Diego with New Commissary Kitchen

COMMERCE, Calif., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Foods, California's largest K-12 school meal vendor, is expanding operations in San Diego with a new commissary kitchen that enables the company to offer hot, ready-to-eat meals to more schools in the region. San Diego is the first in a series of regional kitchens designed to grow the company's reach, improve service and increase impact by providing high-quality, nutritious meals to more students across the state.

"San Diego represents a significant expansion in Revolution Foods' operations, reflecting the investments we’re making to better support our mission to serve students in California," said George Blanco, CEO of Revolution Foods. “This new kitchen strengthens our ability to reliably deliver fresh, hot meals to partner schools and reach more kids with the nutritious food they need.”

The new San Diego kitchen expands Revolution Foods’ delivery and regional kitchen network, while maintaining the quality and reliability that have defined its operations for two decades. The commissary kitchen ensures healthy meals arrive ready to serve at partner schools, reducing schools' costs for on-site labor, equipment, and preparation time while maintaining strict food safety standards.

“We've always valued the diverse, culturally thoughtful menus and commitment to student well-being, but the opening of a San Diego kitchen takes our four-year partnership with Revolution Foods to a whole new level,” said Libna Lopez, Communications & Student Services at Integrity Charter School. “For schools like ours that heat meals onsite, having Revolution Foods nearby means faster support and a team that's a part of our community.”

San Diego schools without full kitchens or with limited staffing now have access to Revolution Foods meals for the first time. The company’s turnkey service model streamlines meal distribution and supports compliance with the National School Lunch Program (NSLP), School Breakfast Program (SBP), Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP), and supper programs – making it easier than ever for communities to partner with Revolution Foods to provide student meals.

The San Diego hub is the first of several planned regional kitchens. By bringing production and distribution closer to the communities it serves, Revolution Foods can better deliver excellence, grow with a customer-focused approach, and advance its mission as a B Corporation by reaching thousands of additional students across the state with healthy, irresistible meals.