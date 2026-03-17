The Regional Park and Open Space District Announces Record $78+ Million for Parks and Open Space

Los Angeles, CA, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



In one of the most significant occasions for parks in Los Angeles County history, the Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District (RPOSD) today announced more than $78 million in grant funding to build, plan, and improve parks and open space across the County — creating jobs, strengthening public safety, and helping communities breathe cleaner air.

The awards will support 48 organizations, including cities, non-profits, and public agencies, to plan, build, and improve parks, trails, beaches, rivers, and open spaces from Long Beach to the Antelope Valley and Santa Monica to Pomona. The funding comes from Measure A, a voter-approved property tax passed by Los Angeles County voters in 2016 to expand and improve parks, open space, and the public health and environmental benefits they provide.



Nearly two-thirds of all dollars awarded today will go to communities identified as having high park need — neighborhoods that often bear the greatest burden of heat, poor air quality, and limited access to safe outdoor space — as identified in the County’s landmark 2016 Park Needs Assessment. In response to both the strength of the applications received, and the need for our communities to have safe spaces to recreate, RPOSD increased the total award amount from the original allocation of $58 million to more than $78 million.

“Today is what Measure A was built for: real dollars, real projects, and real progress in communities that need parks and green space,” said Norma E. García-González, Director of the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation and Director of the Regional Park and Open Space District. “This is the largest competitive grant investment in Los Angeles County’s history, supporting more than 70 park projects countywide. These investments expand access to nature and the outdoors, strengthen climate resilience, and advance community health — helping make Los Angeles County greener, healthier, more equitable, vibrant and socially connected for generations to come.”

County leaders emphasized both the historic scale of the investment, and the urgency of the environmental, public health, and public safety benefits that parks and open space provide.

“Today we are continuing to deliver on a promise to the voters of Los Angeles County,” said Los Angeles County Board Chair and First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis. “As the author of Measure A, I am proud that these investments are bringing much-needed parks and green space to Angelenos. Parks are essential infrastructure, especially in high need communities. They improve air quality, support mental and physical well-being, and strengthen the social fabric of our neighborhoods. While today is a day of real hope and progress, the work is far from finished. I look forward to seeing even more funding reach communities across the County so everyone can enjoy these vital resources.”

“Far too many neighborhoods have had to live with the consequences of underinvestment — higher rates of asthma, fewer safe places for children to play, and less of the green space that helps communities thrive,” said Second District Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell. “These funds represent a commitment to correcting that imbalance and delivering safe, accessible green space that improves public health, strengthens public safety, and creates economic opportunity where it’s needed most.”

“Measure A is helping move critical projects forward across Los Angeles County, turning community priorities into welcome parks and open space where families can gather, kids can play, and people can connect with nature close to home,” said Third District Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath. “These investment support healthier communities and bring more parks and open space to neighborhoods that need them the most.”

“Measure A is a promise to taxpayers that their dollars will deliver something real: more parks, more open space, and better access for every community. Families should not have to wait for another generation for the parks they deserve,” noted Fourth District Supervisor Janice Hahn. “That is why helping cities with technical assistance has been so important. This work has helped communities most in need of new parks build stronger projects and get the funding they deserve, making days like this possible.”

“This investment demonstrates the reach and impact of Measure A,” said Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “From our foothill communities to our valleys and coasts, these projects will strengthen neighborhoods create more spaces where residents can connect with nature and one another. Today is an important milestone for Los Angeles County and the health and well-being of generations to come.”







Fulfilling the Promise of Measure A

Today’s awards include:

Over $23 million for Planning and Design projects that will help communities prepare major park projects incorporating climate resilience, public health goals, and resident input.







Over $55 million for construction projects ready to break ground and be completed within the next four years, creating local jobs and resulting in park projects that reduce urban heat, strengthen public safety, and promote health and wellness in our communities.

Demand for funding far exceeded available resources. Applicants requested nearly two-and-a-half times the amount available, underscoring both the momentum behind Measure A and the continued need for park investment across the region.

Applications were submitted through an open call in July of 2025. Awards were recommended by independent expert panels that reviewed and scored projects using published criteria. This milestone also reflects years of work by local partners and RPOSD’s Technical Assistance Program (TAP) to help communities with high park needs plan, build capacity, and deliver successful projects.







About Measure A and RPOSD

The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District is a special district that collects property tax revenue and grants it to cities, nonprofits, and other agencies for new and improved open space, parks, and programs. Measure A was created following the 2016 Los Angeles County Park Needs Assessment, the most comprehensive study of park access ever conducted in the United States. The study found that millions of residents lacked access to safe, nearby parks. In response, voters overwhelmingly approved Measure A, creating a dedicated funding source for parks, open space, rivers, trails, and recreation throughout Los Angeles County. Since its passage, RPOSD has granted more than $225 million to cities, nonprofit organizations, and park agencies to acquire land, develop new parks, and improve recreational opportunities across the County.

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Contact Info



Clare Dietz

cdietz@leeandrewsgroup.com

+1 213-891-2165

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