BUCKLER Securities Announces $75 Million in New Capital to Support Continued Growth

GREENWICH, Conn., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BUCKLER Securities LLC (“BUCKLER”), a registered broker-dealer specializing in U.S. Treasury (cash) trading and high-quality liquid assets securities financing, today announced an increase of $75 million in new capital to support continued growth, making total capital $330 million.

With this latest increase, BUCKLER has grown total capital by more than 60% since the start of 2025 as it continues to expand its platform of securities prime services. BUCKLER expects to launch services for correspondent clearing in the third quarter of this year.

“This new capital will help us serve a growing client base and continue to meet their financing, trading, and clearance requirements,” said Richard Misiano, BUCKLER’s Chief Executive Officer. “With this increased financial strength, we are confident that BUCKLER will be able to provide even greater value and reliability to our institutional clients and partners.”

About BUCKLER

BUCKLER is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and member SIPC, that specializes in providing long and short-term liquidity solutions to institutional clients. As a repo dealer, BUCKLER provides its clients with financing for mortgage-backed, agency and treasury securities. In addition, as a netting member of the Fixed Income Clearing Corporation approved to trade and clear General Collateral Finance repo, BUCKLER can help mitigate risk and source the most liquid collateral available through diverse counterparties. BUCKLER also offers trading and investment banking services, with expertise in the underwriting of public offerings and private placements.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Interested parties may find additional information regarding BUCKLER on the website www.bucklerllc.com, or by directing requests to: BUCKLER Securities LLC., 3001 Ocean Drive, Suite 201, Vero Beach, Florida 32963.

Additional Contact

BUCKLER Securities LLC

5 Greenwich Office Park

Suite 350

Greenwich, CT 06831

203-633-2216