Resonate and New Blue Interactive Win Best Use of Analytics and Machine Learning in Online Fundraising at Annual Reed Awards

RESTON, Va., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonate, the leading provider of predictive consumer intelligence, today announced it has been honored alongside New Blue Interactive (NBI) with the Reed Award for Best Use of Data Analytics/Machine Learning in Online Fundraising. The award recognizes Resonate's approach to applying political intelligence to reach the right audiences with precision messaging and drive exceptional results raising donor money in the political and advocacy space.

Resonate revolutionized email fundraising for NBI’s client by deploying a custom predictive model for identifying its next-best donors. This solution moved the needle from volume-based outreach to probability-based precision, delivering a 277% lift in targeting accuracy. The initiative expanded the client’s email universe by 68.9%, while keeping unsubscribe rates stable, ultimately driving a 64% increase in the average dollars raised per email.

“Most donor modeling is just simple look-alikes. It’s backward-looking by design. Resonate’s predictive modeling is forward-looking at its core with data that told us who was ready to give next, based on what people believe and care about right now,” said Taryn Rosenkranz, CEO & President, New Blue Interactive. “This depth of identifying and connecting to donors expanded our email universe, increased revenue, and produced the best fundraising results of the cycle. After more than 20 years in digital fundraising, this is the first time I’ve seen a model become the competitive advantage.”

“These honors reflect our commitment to giving advocacy and political leaders the precision they need to cut through the noise with meaningful impact,” said Bryan Gernert, CEO of Resonate. “Our work with New Blue Interactive exemplifies the value we place on deep client collaboration and success. By building partnerships rooted in mutual trust, we’re able to turn data into decisive wins, whether that’s influencing policy or breaking fundraising records.”

About Resonate

Headquartered in Reston, VA, Resonate is the leader in predictive consumer intelligence. For 18 years, Resonate has been on the forefront of AI and data science, recognizing early on that the industry's problem was never "more data," but the critical inability to capture the unobservable 'why' behind consumer decisions. Our proprietary data infrastructure is purpose-built to decode human motivations at scale, enabling brands to move beyond simple observation. Resonate transforms this deep understanding into predictable action, giving our customers the definitive understanding needed to confidently find their next best voters and donors, maximize growth, and drive measurable loyalty across every stage of the funnel.

About New Blue Interactive

New Blue Interactive has been a powerhouse firm since 2011, providing digital strategy services to hundreds of progressive organizations, campaigns, and non-profits across all 50 states and internationally, counseling hundreds of candidates, non-profits, and companies on their digital advertising strategies, fundraising, data, social media, and digital advocacy organizing. We build holistic, high-impact communication plans that cut through the noise of the “seven screen phenomenon” to amplify our clients’ voices in a world where attention is fragmented and influence is earned across every screen.



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