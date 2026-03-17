Naturonel Launches Made-in-USA Herbal Supplements to Support Metabolic Wellness





Naturonel Image

PRINCETON, N.J., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naturonel, a wellness brand focused on herbal nutrition and metabolic wellness , announced the launch of its new line of plant-based dietary supplements manufactured in the United States and third-party tested for purity and potency.

As consumers increasingly seek transparent, responsibly manufactured wellness products, Naturonel’s newest supplements are designed to support everyday health, balanced energy, and metabolic wellness through carefully blended botanical ingredients, vitamins, and minerals.

“We are excited to officially launch this line of supplements to meet growing consumer demand for high-quality, plant-based wellness products,” said a spokesperson for Naturonel. “Our focus is on transparency, responsible manufacturing, and formulas that reflect both traditional herbal knowledge and modern quality standards.”

Made in the USA with a Focus on Quality

All Naturonel products are manufactured in U.S. facilities following Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards. Each formula undergoes third-party testing to verify purity and potency, giving consumers confidence in the products they choose for daily wellness.

Herbal Inspiration Meets Modern Nutrition

Drawing from long-standing herbal wellness traditions, Naturonel combines botanical ingredients with vitamins and minerals to support metabolic balance and overall vitality. The supplements reflect both traditional herbal knowledge and current nutritional research, appealing to wellness-conscious consumers.

Product Availability

The newly launched supplements are available nationwide and can be purchased through the Naturonel website www.naturonel.com as well as Amazon product listings for convenience and accessibility.

Looking Ahead

Naturonel plans to continue expanding its supplement line with additional formulations designed to support a wide range of wellness needs. The company also emphasizes consumer education around ingredient sourcing, formulation, and quality standards.

About Naturonel

Naturonel is a wellness brand dedicated to developing dietary supplements inspired by herbal traditions and supported by modern nutritional science. Naturonel products are manufactured in the United States and third-party tested for purity and potency, with formulas designed to support metabolic wellness, balanced energy, and everyday vitality.

Media Contact:

Naturonel

800-430-5241

Email: hello@naturonel.com

Website: www.naturonel.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/036af245-1f4f-44ce-afa4-7678099d7b0e