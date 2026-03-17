ESET PRIVATE showcases custom security solutions at RSAC 2026

Available to demo at RSAC 2026, ESET PRIVATE empowers large enterprise and public-sector environments with custom solutions and tailored resilience at scale.

ESET PRIVATE offerings include high-speed scanning, security for fully air-gapped environments, protection for IT and OT infrastructure, tailored threat intelligence, and complex managed security protection for clients of banks, telecommunications companies, or other service provider clients.



SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced that its ESET PRIVATE portfolio will be available to demo at RSAC 2026. ESET PRIVATE was developed to offer tailored and advisory-led cybersecurity for complex enterprise and public-sector environments, including Fortune 500 companies, defense organizations, critical infrastructure and public institutions.

“Enterprises and public sector organizations are looking for cybersecurity partners that can adapt to their reality — not the other way around,” said Andrea Doyle, ESET Head of Corporate Solutions NORAM. “With ESET PRIVATE, we design, deploy, and operate purpose-built security solutions that integrate seamlessly into complex environments, delivering long-term resilience aligned with each customer’s operational, regulatory and business requirements.”

Leveraging over 30 years of cybersecurity experience and global threat intelligence, ESET PRIVATE provides robust digital security solutions and bespoke solutions — bringing together ESET’s award-winning products with proprietary core technologies and expert personnel. Enabling companies to move past compliance requirements, ESET’s multilayered security solutions combine the power of AI and human expertise and are available for cloud and on-premises environments.

Previously known as ESET Corporate Solutions, ESET PRIVATE delivers:

Custom design and builds : Advisory-led cybersecurity for complex enterprise and public-sector environments, custom designed and built to fit an organization’s specific cybersecurity needs and requirements.

: Advisory-led cybersecurity for complex enterprise and public-sector environments, custom designed and built to fit an organization’s specific cybersecurity needs and requirements. Modular solution portfolio : Customers can mix and match any combination of ESET PRIVATE solutions.

: Customers can mix and match any combination of ESET PRIVATE solutions. Cloud or on-premises solutions : Our solutions can seamlessly integrate around customers’ complex infrastructures and business operations, with flexible deployment options.

: Our solutions can seamlessly integrate around customers’ complex infrastructures and business operations, with flexible deployment options. Consultative approach : ESET provides expert advice based on in-depth industry knowledge.

: ESET provides expert advice based on in-depth industry knowledge. End-to-end solutions: ESET PRIVATE supports long-term partnerships as well as ongoing solution life-cycle management.





Visitors heading to RSAC 2026 can visit booth N-5253 to receive a demo and talk to ESET PRIVATE leaders. Some of the solutions being presented at RSAC 2026 include ESET PRIVATE Air-Gapped Solutions, ESET PRIVATE Client Shield, ESET PRIVATE Scanning Solutions, ESET PRIVATE Managed Security, ESET PRIVATE Industrial Security, ESET PRIVATE Threat Intelligence and ESET PRIVATE Advisory, which can be deployed on their own or as part of a broader strategic transformation.

Discover more details on ESET’s RSAC 2026 presentation schedule, meeting requests and booth activities.

Learn more about ESET PRIVATE.

About ESET

ESET® provides cutting-edge cybersecurity to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of emerging global cyberthreats, both known and unknown—securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud, or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. The ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow our social media, podcasts, and blogs.