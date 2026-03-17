SEDA Strengthens its Corporate Banking and Structured Finance Expertise with the Addition of Jonathan Norton

New York, NY, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Jonathan Norton joined the firm as Managing Director.

“Jon brings exceptional depth of experience across corporate banking, structured finance and asset-based lending,” said Damiano Colnago, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts. “Over the course of his career, he has structured and advised on complex financing solutions for companies operating in highly leveraged and cross-border environments. His insight into lending practices, credit structures and complex financing arrangements will be invaluable to clients navigating sophisticated financial disputes and investigations.”

Jonathan (“Jon”) Norton is an experienced banker and investor with over four decades of international financial services expertise spanning corporate banking, structured finance, asset-based lending, project finance, export finance, and alternative investments. He has advised clients ranging from SMEs to FTSE 100 companies, consistently delivering strategic financing solutions across complex and high-leverage environments.

He served as Head of Corporates at Commerzbank AG London, where he led a €7bn corporate portfolio and managed approximately 40 professionals across relationship management, trade finance, and middle office teams. During his tenure, he helped reposition the corporate banking division from a traditional lender model to a trusted advisor platform, delivering integrated solutions across bonds, derivatives, equity-linked instruments, and syndicated loans. He also arranged complex financing transactions including demerger debt, public-private partnership structures, and export credit agency-backed aircraft financing.

He subsequently served as Director, Structured Finance at Wells Fargo Capital Finance (UK) Ltd, formerly Burdale Financial. There, he led new business origination and execution of asset-based lending transactions, frequently supporting mid-market companies in high-leverage, stressed, or turnaround situations. His experience includes arranging facilities up to £350m and structuring innovative cross-border ABL solutions. He also sat on the leadership team and management committee, contributing to product development and corporate strategy.

He currently serves as Managing Director at Crestline Investors, an institutional alternative investment manager with over $18bn in assets under management. In this capacity, he originates private credit and special opportunities investments, advises portfolio company boards, supports governance frameworks, and contributes to business development initiatives across the European platform.

In parallel with his investment activities, Mr. Norton is active in higher education and executive training. He lectures on Strategic Management and Global Investments, covering global capital markets, private equity and debt, and ESG considerations. He also delivers professional development programs on private equity, venture capital, debt markets, and M&A due diligence.

Mr. Norton holds an MBA from Cranfield School of Management, a BSc (Hons) in Physics from Imperial College London, and a Postgraduate Certificate in Higher Education. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts and an Accredited Member of the Institute of Turnaround and has served on advisory boards and professional committees within the banking and finance sector.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.