Nanterre, 17 March 2026

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in February 2026

I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic





February YTD at the end of February (2 months) % change 2026/2025 % change 2026/2025 VINCI Autoroutes -0.8% -1.4% Light vehicles -1.2% -1.7% Heavy vehicles +1.1% +0.1%

The decline in light vehicle traffic in February is due to the different positioning of school holidays compared to previous year and to unfavourable weather conditions. This has been partially offset by an increase in heavy vehicle traffic.

Since the start of the year, total traffic has fallen by 1.4%, although it should be noted that January and February are traditionally not representative of the annual trend.



II- Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1





February YTD at the end of February

(2 months)



% change 2026/2025 % change 2026/2025 VINCI Airports +1.6% +1.4% Portugal (ANA) +3.4% +3.7% United Kingdom* -1.8% -1.4% France -1.4% -1.4% Serbia +9.4% +7.9% Hungary +7.0% +4.9% Mexico (OMA) +5.7% +6.1% United States of America -7.2% -5.2% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +6.8% +6.7% Costa Rica +13% +11% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) -0.6% -1.6% Brazil +12% +11% Japan (Kansai Airports) -2.6% -3.7% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +3.0% +2.8% Cabo Verde +17% +16%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period

* London Gatwick, Edinburgh and Belfast International airports.

Traffic remained robust at most airports in the network in February.

Overall, it rose by 1.6% (following a 1% increase in January).



III- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2





February YTD at the end of February

(2 months)



% change 2026/2025 % change 2026/2025 VINCI Airports -0.5% -0.7% Portugal (ANA) +0.7% +1.5% United Kingdom* -3.2% -3.7% France -1.9% -1.1% Serbia +6.5% +5.1% Hungary +5.4% +3.0% Mexico (OMA) +1.3% +3.2% United States of America -7.1% -4.3% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +3.1% +1.7% Costa Rica +22% +24% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) -3.2% -4.3% Brazil +5.4% +4.9% Japan (Kansai Airports) -5.5% -8.2% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +9.9% +6.6% Cabo Verde +17% +15%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period

* London Gatwick, Edinburgh and Belfast International airports.

About VINCI

VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 294,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88

media.relations@vinci.com





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